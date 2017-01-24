This month, we’re trying something new. Part of our mission at LensCulture is to help provide photographers with opportunities for exposure and career advancement. With that goal, we’ve compiled this short list of deadlines that caught our eye for January.

Each month, we will feature our picks for upcoming grants, competitions, jobs, and fellowships that seem particularly worthwhile for photographers around the world to consider. The texts below are taken from their organizations’ respective websites. Click on the links for further information.

A word to the wise: many have imminent deadlines, so don’t delay! But as we all know, necessity is the mother of invention—good luck!

Do you have an opportunity that you think we should feature next month? If so, drop us a line at editor@lensculture.com.



Aperture Portfolio Prize

The purpose of the Aperture Portfolio Prize is to identify high-quality work by new voices in contemporary photography. The first-prize winner will be published in Aperture magazine and will receive a $3,000 cash prize along with an exhibition at Aperture Gallery and Bookstore in New York.

Additionally, the winner—and up to four runners-up—will be featured in an online gallery on aperture.org. All finalists are announced in the foundation’s e-newsletter, which reaches over fifty thousand subscribers across the globe, including curators, critics, and members of the photography community. Open exclusively to Aperture magazine subscribers.

DEADLINE:

Wednesday, January 25, 2017, midnight EST





Alexia Foundation Grants



The Alexia Foundation offers production grants to students and professional photographers in order to give them the financial ability to produce substantial stories that drive change in the effort to make the world a better place. Students also get scholarship opportunities.

DEADLINES:

The deadline for the Professional Grant is Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 5pm EST

The deadline for Student Grants is Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at 5pm EST





Voies Off Festival Call for Entries



This year’s Voies Off Festival, running from July 3-8, will showcase emerging photography in the heart of the Rencontres d’Arles.

Coinciding with the festival, Awards are given out annually to talented photographers from around the world. The main criteria for their selection is the expression of the author’s vision. 60 nominees are selected by a jury of experts and projected at night during the Voies Off Festival. The festival attracts experts (curators, gallery owners, fine art photography dealers, press, critics, and, of course, photographers) and the wider photography-loving public.

This year, the Awards include €5,000 for the Voies Off Award; €2,500 for the Discovery SAIF Award, one of the festival’s key partners; and the Lacritique.org Award, where the winner will be granted the publication of a portfolio along with an introductory text by one of the best art critics from the lacritique.org website.



DEADLINE:

Wednesday, February 15, 2017





AP Business News Internship

The Associated Press is offering a paid 12-week summer internship at its European Business News desk based in London.

The AP Business News Intern will contribute to the AP’s cross-formats report focusing on a variety of consumer trends and company news. The intern will receive experience and training in text and video and will attend editorial meetings. The intern will be expected to keep up-to-date with news in the region, track down information, conduct interviews, monitor social media and cover breaking news, either by phone or by going to the scene.

DEADLINE:

Tuesday, January 24, 2017, midnight EST





Investigative Reporting Fellowship at UC Berkeley



To help develop a new generation of investigative reporters in an era of cutbacks at major news organizations, the Investigative Reporting Program at the Graduate School of Journalism is hiring two to three full-time fellows in investigative reporting. Occasionally, the IRP awards special project support in lieu of a fellowship in-residence.

DEADLINE:

Friday, January 27, 2017





New York Times Portfolio Review

Applications are now open for the Fifth Annual New York Portfolio Review, sponsored by The New York Times Lens blog and the City University of New York’s Graduate School of Journalism. We are again gathering 150 photographers and 75 of the most influential editors, curators, gallerists and book publishers for two days of private photo critiques on April 29 and 30.

This will be an opportunity for people in the photographic community to meet, trade ideas, help each other — and have fun.

DEADLINE:

February 12, 2017, 11:59pm EST