LensCulture is thrilled to announce LensCulture New York 2020, our first group show of the new decade!

Taking place at Caelum Gallery, a beautiful space in the famed gallery district of Chelsea, LensCulture New York 2020 will showcase the work of award-winning photographers from five continents from 2-5 April, 2020.

As we prepare for the first of our two annual group shows, we’re proud and excited to celebrate the diverse talents of our award-winners in a city of global significance to photography, across history and in today’s contemporary landscape. Plus, our first group show of the new decade will take place alongside another first, the inaugural Paris Photo New York! Considered one of the most important art fairs for photography at its home in Paris, the new US event will draw hundreds of photography collectors, thought-leaders and industry experts to the city. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to share the work of LensCulture award-winners with new and influential audiences.



If you’re in New York in early April, please come visit us. We hope to meet many members of the LensCulture community!

EXHIBITION DETAILS:



Dates: 2 - 5 April, 2020

Closing Reception: Saturday 4 April, 5.30pm - 8pm.

Address:

Caelum Gallery, 508 - 526 West 26th Street, Suite 315, New York City

Opening times:

11am - 6pm Thursday & Friday

11am - 8pm Saturday (including closing reception)

11am - 5pm Sunday

Exhibiting photographers:

All of the participating photographers in LensCulture New York 2020 have been recognized through our annual program of awards, specifically LensCulture’s 2019 Black & White Awards, 2020 Exposure Awards, and 2020 Portrait Awards (winners to be announced late March):

Aarón González González / Agnieszka Sosnowska / Alex Vasyliev / Angelos Tzortzinis / Bebe Agterberg / Catherine Lemblé / Chaddy Dean Smith / Enayat Asadi / Frank Machalowski / Guillaume Amat / He Bo / Ignacio Iturrioz / Justin Keene / Keith Virgo / Kwun Hei Lee/ Kylie Giggins / Madhavan Palanisamy / Md Enamul Kabir / Majid Khaleghi Moghaddam / Namsa Leuba / Oye Diran / Riitta Päiväläinen / Sasha Maslov / Sylvia Konior / Yann Lenzen



Jury members

Ada Takahashi Robert Koch Gallery / Andreas Müller-Pohle European Photography / Andrew Wingert Yancey Richardson Gallery / Barbara Tannenbaum The Cleveland Museum of Art / Catherine Hug Catherine and André Hug Gallery / Caroline Hunter Guardian Weekend Magazine / Dina Mitrani Dina Mitrani Gallery / Eve Schillo Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) / Gwen Lee Singapore International Photography Festival / Jessica Dimson The New York Times Magazine / Jim Casper LensCulture / Lesley A. Martin Aperture / Louise Clements Quad & Format Festival / Manolis Moresopoulos Athens Photo Festival / Mee-Lai Stone The Guardian / Mirjam Cavegn Gallery Bildhalle / Paul Moakley TIME Magazine / Paul Schiek TBW Books / Rebecca McClelland Saatchi & Saatchi / Russ O’Connell Sunday Times Magazine / Samantha Cooper WIRED / Shahidul Alam Photographer, Social Activist

Learn more about Paris Photo New York:

