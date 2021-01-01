LensCulture is looking for an experienced marketing writer to communicate with our global audience of photographers and photography lovers.



You must be experienced and knowledgable about contemporary trends in photography, the international art market, media and social media.

Requirements: Minimum one year experience developing and executing multi-platform marketing strategies and campaigns with measurable results. Excellent English language skills.



Major areas of focus: international photography award competitions, promoting educational programs and services for photographers and artists, weekly community communications with globally diverse audience of 3+ million.



This is a marketing job, not for editorial writers. It is a freelance position, working remotely with our geographically dispersed team.

Send a cover letter, your resume, a brief bio, and samples of your work.

For the most promising candidates, we will arrange for video interviews and ask for professional references.

[email protected]