Interview: 15 Years of Daylight
Trending this Week
Love We Leave Behind
A reflection on the ephemeral nature of our passions and sorrows—do the emotions we experience mark or alter the spaces we occupy?
Weekend Warriors and Beyond
A wide-ranging discussion about the idea of the “invisible” photographer: “Sometimes you have to choose: is this situation aesthetically more interesting to me? Or it is a situation I want to experience?”
Jin - Jiyan - Azadi: Women, Life, Freedom
“They say that death by a woman’s hand blocks the way to paradise for potential martyrs.” So begins this powerful, embedded look into the all-female fighting units in Kurdistan.
The Prostitutes and the Priest
Faced with no other option, young women in Namibia turn to sex work in order to survive. In this short film, they talk about their tireless advocate: a German priest who broke ranks with his institution to do what he felt was right.
Landscape and Solitude
A wide-ranging, philosophical exchange on boundaries—social, political, mental and creative: “While the universe expands far beyond Pluto, our earthly condition only seems to get worse and worse.”
From Albania with Sun
48 sun-soaked summer images of vacation spots in Albania — like picture postcards from places few Westerners have ever visited. Gëzuar!