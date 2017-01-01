Learn How to Obtain the Funding You Need

Complete Your Projects the Way You Want

Photography projects require money. Many photographers produce work at their own financial cost. There are, however, plenty of funding sources available from different organizations. These organizations are ready to support image-makers, providing funding for research, creation, production, travel, and living expenses.

There is a definitive technique to grant writing—learn this and strengthen your chances of reaching the top of the pile.

Donald Weber is a successful recipient of many grants, including: a Guggenheim Fellowship, the Lange-Taylor Prize, the Duke & Duchess of York Prize, the Magnum Foundation’s Emergency Fund and multiple Canada Council for the Arts grants in the last few years. He’s used the funding to create multiple award-winning projects, on his own terms and own time.

Synopsis

The Grant Writing Workshop covers a comprehensive overview of the entire grant-writing process. Donald Weber breaks it down into four simple parts:

1) The Proposal. Don will examine some award-winning proposals, including his Guggenheim Fellowship, Lange-Taylor and two Canada Council grants. We will also look at other award-winning proposals, including Robert Frank, Garry Winogrand, and other contemporary artists. We will look at why he wrote what he did and why it was successful. We will talk about the overall structure of writing a proposal, breaking it down into simple steps.

2) The Portfolio. After the proposal, an integral part of a successful grant is the portfolio and the editing of the photographs you choose. We examine what to look for and how to make the portfolio support your proposal.

3) The CV. Many people underestimate the power of a strong CV and its impact on a successful grant. We will discuss what makes a strong CV and how to turn your ordinary CV into an extraordinary one.

4) The Budget. A realistic and sensible budget is always necessary. Don will break down the differences between expenses, expected revenues, in-kind contributions, and other aspects of creating a practical, realistic budget enabling you to execute the proposal.

“This workshop is a good investment, it paid for itself when

I received my first grant a couple months later.”

—Brett Gundlock, photographer and member of Boreal Collective

What Attendees Have Said About the Workshop

“Don really does a good job of getting the main points across in the time allotted. The grant writing course is an obvious choice for anyone who is interested in doing independent work. It’s not easy to get one of these things, but Don clearly knows how to do it and keeps no secrets.”



—Aaron Vincent Elkaim, a recent recipient of a Canada Council grant

“Thanks for the very inspiring workshop! I can really see now what went wrong so far, and what to do differently from now on. I’m pretty sure there will be a grant soon!”

—David de Jong, Photographer, Amsterdam

“If you ever take a workshop in how to get more and better grants, Donald’s is the one. He is that rare photographer who has managed to live and pursue projects for many years primarily on grants.”

—Bill Crandall, Photographer, Washington, D.C.

Other Success Stories

Former student Uwe Martin has won three separate grants totaling 16,000€ ($22,000) since taking the “Grant Writing Workshop” in Berlin.

Jared Soares received a Puffin Foundation Grant after completing the workshop in Washington, D.C.

Aaron Vincent Elkaim won a $20,000 grant after taking the workshop in Toronto.

Brent Gundlock won $5,000 from the Ontario Arts Council.

Peter Di Campo has won many awards

and received two Pulitzer Center grants

totaling over $25,000 after completing the workshop.

Several other students have also received awards, prizes, been shortlisted and furthered their careers after taking the workshop, helping them preparing their proposals, edit their proposals and craft a better CV.

Dates: January 13 or January 14 (it is a 1-day event, choose your day)

Costs: €190 workshop fee plus €39,90 VAT (for a one-day session)

Venue: Volkshotel, Amsterdam

This could help take your career to the next level. Spaces are limited. Register today!