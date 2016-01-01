Pippa Samaya

Project info

A passion project working with two dancer's to use a surrealist approach to photographic imagery and explore the human race's ever present hunger for knowledge and value placed upon what you (think you) know. The quest to know it all, in contrast to the state of wonderment we reach in surrendering to the infinite unknown.

I wanted to do all elements of the image in real life (no photoshop ect.) to really create something truly authentic, unique and, perhaps miraculous enough to make you question what you think you know.