Laurent Hou

Project info

I am a French photographer who has been based in China for more than five years. I have always been extremely busy in China and couldn't travel much to other countries. But on October 2016, I went to Seoul for the first time and spent one week there. My main reason for going was some administrative stuff, and I only had to wait for documents to be processed. So I decided to shoot on the street every day, all day long. When I am in China, I have lots of things in mind when I go shooting: I did research work in this country, learned the language, got used to the place… Going to another country I knew very little about, without any preparation and being unable to speak the language allowed me to simply enjoy making pictures on the street, reacting very instinctively to situations that stimulated me visually. I felt completely free. Weather was incredibly good during most of my stay so I decided to play with the strong sunlight as much as I could. It was sometimes funny to see how Korean people were trying to protect themselves from the sun, using any object they had: a mirror, a church book, or just their hand. Besides the great light, I was also really inspired by some geometric patterns I could spot in the city. I therefore made this series of pictures which focus is purely visual. This is the reason why I chose not to put any titles or captions. I hope the pictures can simply be appreciated for themselves, freely, with the same feeling I had when I was roaming the streets of Seoul.