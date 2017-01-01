Stephen H Smith

Project info

Seoul, South Korea enjoys a large foreigner population. A segment of the Itaewon district holds a large and eclectic group of foreigners, mostly Muslim, gay, or otherwise "fringe" society in otherwise homogenous Seoul. A community of outcasts, this community is vibrant with cooks, musicians, artists, engineers, and world travelers in search of the next adventure. Spending a day making portraits of the otherwise forgotten community made their day, and gave them a sense of being they had left behind.