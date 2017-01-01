Werner Mansholt

Project info

The festive S. Agata is the most important religious festival in the city of Catania in Sicily. It is celebrated in honor of the saint patron of the city, and is one of the most Catholic religious holidays, because of the number of people that involves and attracts.

Every year from 3rd to 6th Febuary come to Catania more than a million faithful.

The young Agata was part of the christian minority and lived in the 3rd century. The roman governor wanted her for himself, but Agata refused.

She was persecuted and martyred by cutting of her breast until she was put to death on Febuary 5th.

According to some chronicles after eruption of the Enta volcano in the 12th century the lava stopped just at the church where the faithful were in prayer for the celebration of the martyrdom of St.Agata.

The photo series portrays the attenders and observer of the procession and festivity by day and night until dawn.