Project info

Using my "voice" as a photographer I strive to document life with compassion and empathy sans judgement or censorship thus preserving the integrity of the moment.

This series of photographs is part of a larger body of work called 'Get Up, Stand Up' in which I document diverse groups coming together in the name of peace and justice.

"The purpose of the art of photography is to reveal the truth."

-Jeanine Flaton-Buckley