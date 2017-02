Project info

Prosopagnosia is a disorder where the patients don´t recognize familiar faces, including their own. For me, it´s also a common symptom of the life in modern cities, of course in a much milder form. We don´t recognize the people we went to school with or our neighbours because we are constantly staring at our smartphones or are for other reasons with our thoughts in another world. Individual people turn to shadows, one looking like one another.