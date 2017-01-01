Joanna Black

Project info

To be concluded.....

I feel nothing but disdain for the US president and his administration that have been in place since January 2017. These images are from a series that is still evolving which reflect what I have just said. As self portraits they air my views on what's going on politically in the USA and to a smaller extent here in the UK with regards to Brexit. As a woman, mother, daughter of a WW2 Polish orphan and human being I feel personally compelled to do something as a response. This work is therefore being produced with a reference to the dada and surrealist artists who were called to action during the last century for similar political reasons.