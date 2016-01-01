Alyssa Schukar

Project info

An arcade of flags whip in the wind, welcoming visitors to the Oceti Sakowin Camp, where thousands have come to protest an oil pipeline. Each banner represents one of the more than 300 Native American tribes that have flocked to North Dakota in what activists are calling the largest, most diverse tribal action in at least a century, perhaps ever.

In the midst of this historic gathering, a familiar storyline emerges between the U.S. government and the indigenous people who have seen treaties and promises broken repeatedly. Will their efforts and personal sacrifices stop the pipeline? As Donald Trump prepares to take office, many doubt any injunction on construction will stand.