Natalie Christensen

Project info

This work is a meditation on light, color, and shadow. As a woman in mid-life, my culture challenges me daily with sophisticated messages about the meaning of my aging, and older women's relevance. How do these messages change me? How do my own beliefs about aging affect how I live? By working with these messages as a sensory experience—not my lived experience—I can see through them. By turning them into metaphors, I can disarm them.

I intentionally shoot in unattractive environments. I deconstruct these scenes to let distractions pass by. I meditate. I see the surface as a path to its essence. As I dismantle my environment, or filter out the noise of my own ego—my own, internalized story of what it means to be a mature woman—I create space for something I find more real, more meaningful. And if the most mundane, forgettable places in our world can form a path to meaning, then perhaps redemption is possible anywhere.