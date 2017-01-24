A wigwam burns on the eve of an Army Corp of Engineers eviction notice at the DAPL resistance camps near Cannon Ball, ND on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. The owner said, "it was made in ceremony and it will end that way. I'm not letting it get bulldozed." © Amber Bracken. Juror's Pick, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017.

A man watches from the river as police dismantle a crossing structure at the DAPL (Dakota Access Pipeline) resistance camps near Cannon Ball, ND on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Police moved in to clear Oceti Sakowin, the largest of the camps. The eviction was peaceful, but police made at least 10 arrests. © Amber Bracken for The Globe and Mail. Juror's Pick, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017.

Morton County Sheriffs. Riot police clear marchers from a secondary road outside a DAPL worker camp using rubber bullets, pepper spray, tasers and arrests. In other incidents they've employed militarized vehicles, water cannons, tear gas and have been accused of using percussion grenades. © Amber Bracken. Juror's Pick, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017.

A round dance at the sacred fire in Oceti Sakowin near Cannon Ball, ND on Thursday, September 15, 2016. © Amber Bracken. Juror's Pick, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017.

Since Wounded Knee. "I don't want to be killed here. I came here to live with my children and my children's children," says Vonda Long, descendent of High Hawk, who was killed in the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre. She says she carries trauma from colonization but has been fighting for justice her whole life as a member of the American Indian Movement. "That's what you do. You sacrifice for your brother." © Amber Bracken. Juror's Pick, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017.

A demonstrator, or water protector, sings and holds out his arms to show he is unarmed as police spray the crowd with water cannons near Cannon Ball, North Dakota on Sunday, November 20, 2016. Many people at the road blockade were injured when police deployed water cannons, pepper spray, tear gas, rubber bullets and percussion grenades. © Amber Bracken. Juror's Pick, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017.

Healers. A man is treated after being pepper sprayed by police. White people have joined the camps in large numbers, often standing in front of indigenous protestors to shield them with their bodies. Here, a man is treated with milk of magnesia after being pepper sprayed at the police blockade on highway 1806 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota on Sunday, November 20, 2016. Many people were injured when police deployed water cannons, pepper spray, tear gas, rubber bullets and percussion grenades in freezing temperatures. © Amber Bracken. Juror's Pick, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017.

Demonstrators struggle to protect their bonfire as police spray water cannons near Cannon Ball, North Dakota on Sunday, November 20, 2016. Some reports stated that demonstrators were setting fires, but the only fires they had were used to warm soaking wet people. © Amber Bracken. Juror's Pick, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017.

Work is life. In the camp, everyday tasks like cooking and chopping wood are the front line. Here, men unload a massive donation of firewood. © Amber Bracken. Juror's Pick, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017.

People wait for police past the deadline of an Army Corp of Engineers eviction notice at the DAPL resistance camps near Cannon Ball, ND on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. © Amber Bracken. Juror's Pick, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017.

Fires burn at the DAPL resistance camps near Cannon Ball, ND as people attempt to clean up as much as possible before the afternoon eviction on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. © Amber Bracken. Juror's Pick, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017.

Police stand on top of a barricade north of pipeline opposition camps in Canon Ball, North Dakota on Monday, November 7, 2016. Government forces are equipped with military-type vehicles and equipment. © Amber Bracken. Juror's Pick, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017.

Cousins from the Lester, Blackcloud and Decouteau families play in their front yard in Cannon Ball, North Dakota on Sunday, November 13, 2016. Cannon Ball's school park is locked in the evenings and on weekends because of vandalism. © Amber Bracken. Juror's Pick, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017.

Oceti Sakowin. Oceti Sakowin, or the Seven Council Fires, is the true name of the great Sioux nation and refers to the coming together of the different factions of the tribe. Oglala, Cheyenne, Ut, Cree, Hopi and non-indigenous are all among the 200+ tribes represented in the camps and on the front lines. The last time there was a similar gathering was before the Battle of the Little Bighorn in 1876. Jesse Jaso, 12, enters the Unity Teepee, at the Sacred Stone Camp near Cannonball, ND on Saturday, September 10, 2016. The teepee is signed by camp supporters from all over North America and around the world. © Amber Bracken. Juror's Pick, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017.

The flags at Sacred Stone camp are each brought by tribes as they arrive near Cannonball, ND on Sunday, September 11, 2016. Organizers say there are over 220 tribes represented. © Amber Bracken. Juror's Pick, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017.