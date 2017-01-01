SPOTLIGHTFairy Tale from RussiaCinematic, dream-like shots of Russia—none of them staged—speak to the cardinal importance of composition and the subtle art of “becoming part of the interior.”Learn more
SPOTLIGHTFairy Tale from Russia
Cinematic, dream-like shots of Russia—none of them staged—speak to the cardinal importance of composition and the subtle art of “becoming part of the interior.”Learn more
Recent
Feature
The Floating Population
China’s working homeless citizens number more than 211 million, and are not legally registered as residents of any place in China.
Awards
Catalonia’s Birdmen
Can you love something and still keep it locked in a cage? On the outskirts of Barcelona, young and old men meet on a regular basis for a unique kind of contest: competitive birdsong.
Awards
A Common Story
When a historic economic crisis uproot traditional modes of inheritance, what happens to national identity? A contemplation of heritage and ancestral ties in the ancient country of Greece.
Feature
Chobi Mela IX: Bangladesh’s International Festival for Photography
We preview the 9th edition of Bangladesh’s premier photography event—a festival that champions work from across the Asian continent and makes admirable efforts to bring photography to new audiences around the country.
Awards
The Outsider
Natives of western Mongolia live in an otherworldly landscape, almost wholly disconnected from the globalized world. An outsider looking to get back in touch with his surroundings shares his impressions of this unique culture.
Interview
Great Interactions: The Inspiring Power of Portraiture
Portraits have a wonderful, democratic quality to them—you don’t have to leave the country (or even your street) to create compelling work. Here, a series that pursues an important subject close to...
Trending this Week
Question Your Subject: Taking Portraits of Johnny Cash, Obama, and More
“Interactions, conversations…those are the elements that make a photo really resonate.” Celebrated portrait photographer Martin Schoeller reveals the secret behind his best images.
The Longing of the Others
Documenting, with deep sensitivity, the harsh realities of a Bangladeshi brothel. The resulting portraits bear witness to the daily trials and tribulations experienced by the sex workers there.
By the River
The heartwrenching stories of imprisoned Vietnamese sex workers who have been so broken by their experiences that many are unable to go to freedom, even when given the chance.
Old Love
While so much media today concentrates on the beauty and sexuality of youth, this series reveals moments from the still intimate lives of older individuals.
Paint — A Series of Photographic Self-Portraits
Stylized self-portraits pay homage to the expressive force of the photographer’s artistic heroes Lempicka, Picasso, Degas, Malevich and Klimt (to name but a few).
Sois Belle
Look once—then look again. These luscious, surreal images challenge the unrealistic standards of perfection set by fashion photography, provoking playfulness rather than airbrushed beauty.