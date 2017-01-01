SPOTLIGHTBloomElegant, atmospheric multiple exposure shots—and the photographer’s advice on the benefits of “risky” techniques.Read Article
Recent
Awards
Exit Wonderland
Eerie, post-apocalyptic images—initially shot as a series on human traces in otherwise desolate landscapes—take on urgent new meaning after the US presidential election.
Interview
Changing the Way We See: 15 Years of Daylight
Publisher, teacher and artist Michael Itkoff draws on his diverse experiences to offer invaluable insights on the power of narrative photography.
Feature
The Photograph Comes from the GASP
Inspired by a “petit moment de philosophie” from the street photography giant Joel Meyerowitz, a new online magazine aims to celebrate the beloved genre.
Feature
The Backpackers: Los Mochileros
An affecting project tells the stories of people caught in limbo on both sides of the US-Mexico border in the trans-boundary city of Nogales.
Feature
In Fourth Person: Calabria’s Forgetfulness
The political, economic, and human sides of Italy’s history collide in this multimedia project about the southern region of Calabria—in the authors’ words, this ancient “country often finds itself united in the name of forgetfulness.”
Awards
An American Family
A shocking act of violence, an incredible act of forgiveness—the brutal actions by this photographer’s brother brought the artist in close contact with the Amish community that surrounds his hometown.
Trending this Week
Boys & Men: Portraits of London’s Male Escorts
The sex industry is one of the world’s oldest, yet continues to be kept largely out of society’s view—these portraits, focusing on male escorts, offer a sensitive look at a group of deeply overlooked individuals.
The Prostitutes and the Priest
Faced with no other option, young women in Namibia turn to sex work in order to survive. In this short film, they talk about their tireless advocate: a German priest who broke ranks with his institution to do what he felt was right.
Love We Leave Behind
A reflection on the ephemeral nature of our passions and sorrows—do the emotions we experience mark or alter the spaces we occupy?
Weekend Warriors and Beyond
A wide-ranging discussion about the idea of the “invisible” photographer: “Sometimes you have to choose: is this situation aesthetically more interesting to me? Or it is a situation I want to experience?”
Addictions, Photographic and Otherwise
Two brothers—one addicted to photography, the other to harder and harder drugs. But the latter loved being photographed, making the image the medium of exchange for this pair of kindred souls.
Surveillance Landscapes
Pushing the boundaries of the medium, this artist hacked into state-controlled surveillance systems and gleaned classical landscape images that question the changing relationship we have with place.