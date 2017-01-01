SPOTLIGHTHigh Tension: The Contemporary Moment in FranceNo, these are not photos from battlegrounds in Ukraine or Syria—these are from Paris, the erstwhile city of love and light, transformed into another stage for conflict in the aftermath of two years of terror attacks and heightened security and anxiety.Read Article
Jin - Jiyan - Azadi: Women, Life, Freedom
“They say that death by a woman’s hand blocks the way to paradise for potential martyrs.” So begins this powerful, embedded look into the all-female fighting units in Kurdistan.
You Are Masters of the Fish and Birds and All the Animals
“White American masculinity is a construct. It is the subtext in detergent and power tool ads, crystallized at football games and in sermons, described in the design of little boy’s clothing…”
Landscape and Solitude
A wide-ranging, philosophical exchange on boundaries—social, political, mental and creative: “While the universe expands far beyond Pluto, our earthly condition only seems to get worse and worse.”
I Want to Disappear: Approaching Eating Disorders
70 million people worldwide suffer from eating disorders, and yet the subject is taboo—rarely discussed or documented. Here, a project shifts that landscape and offers a new perspective.
Ilona and Maddelena
A long-term portrait project focuses on a pair of sisters from a working-class neighborhood in southern France, illustrating that unique blend of “fragility and resistance” so essential to young adulthood.
En Route to Dakar
Dakar has become a huge, surreal “development” site in Senegal, forcing the question: Are the inhabitants being crushed and swept away by this complex transition or are they slowly...
The Eyes of the City
A life-long New Yorker offers an “epitaph” to his many years of city living and through it, a reflection on the joys and stresses of urbanity for all of us.
Weekend Warriors and Beyond
A wide-ranging discussion about the idea of the “invisible” photographer: “Sometimes you have to choose: is this situation aesthetically more interesting to me? Or it is a situation I want to experience?”
The White Angel: Children of Chernobyl, Grown Up
For 30 years, depictions of this infamous city have focused on its destructive past—this project rejects the stereotypes, instead looking at a new generation of youths who will help define the area’s (and country’s) brighter future.
Making a Photobook to Say “One Last Goodbye”
Many photographers want to make photobooks without knowing exactly what goes into the process—emotionally, logistically, psychologically. This essay takes us deep inside the creative journey.
Unequal Scenes: South Africa from the Air
From a drone’s eye view, we can see how post-apartheid South Africa is still really quite divided.
Experimental Relationship
Testing the boundaries of “normal” heterosexual relationships, the photographer and her younger boyfriend pose in situations that explore the ideas of power, sex and authority as well as cross-cultural love and hate.