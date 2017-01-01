SPOTLIGHTWeekend Warriors and BeyondA wide-ranging discussion about the idea of the "invisible" photographer: "Sometimes you have to choose: is this situation aesthetically more interesting to me? Or it is a situation I want to experience?"Read Article
SPOTLIGHTWeekend Warriors and Beyond
A wide-ranging discussion about the idea of the "invisible" photographer: "Sometimes you have to choose: is this situation aesthetically more interesting to me? Or it is a situation I want to experience?"Read Article
Recent
Awards
Unequal Scenes: South Africa from the Air
From a drone's eye view, we can see how post-apartheid South Africa is still really quite divided.
Feature
Berlin 0500
A haunted, spectral look at Berlin in the moments when the day's first light hits the city's still pulsing streets.
Feature
Making a Photobook to Say "One Last Goodbye"
Many photographers want to make photobooks without knowing exactly what goes into the process—emotionally, logistically, psychologically. This essay takes us deep inside the creative journey.
Awards
Scarecrows
Contemporary "scarecrow" sculptures address how humanity's relationship with nature has gone beyond scaring pests—these days, the environment itself is an all-too-frequent victim.
Feature
Western Horizons
Poetic insight from three months in the American West—"An Indian legend tells of two wolves fighting in man's heart: one is love and hope, the other anger and fear. The wolf who wins is the one we feed the most."
Awards
Fluorite Fantasia (Looking For My Father)
A photographer's search for her father after his sudden and untimely death—though already gone, "His presence felt so strong that I thought his voice might come from the next room..."
Trending this Week
Yopparai Tengoku (Drunkards' Heaven)
In Japan, some business men and women have a reputation for working hard and drinking hard, day after day — these photos document the places where they can go no further, so they simple stop where they are, and wait.
Making a Photobook to Say "One Last Goodbye"
Many photographers want to make photobooks without knowing exactly what goes into the process—emotionally, logistically, psychologically. This essay takes us deep inside the creative journey.
Sit Silently
A conceptual view of life in contemporary Latvia—showing the ordinary in the form of a mysterious fictional photo narrative.
2016 Photobooks of the Year, Part II: 32 Personal Favorites
A wide-ranging group of experts from around the world share their personal favorite photobooks from 2016—discover something inspiring for the new year!
111 New Street Photography Discoveries
A kaleidoscopic view of urban life — in all of its pulsing colors, shapes and reflections — from cultures all around the planet in 2016.
Fluorite Fantasia (Looking For My Father)
A photographer's search for her father after his sudden and untimely death—though already gone, "His presence felt so strong that I thought his voice might come from the next room..."