Mediterranean Migration
Embedded on board a migrant rescue vessel, a photographer takes us to the front lines of the refugee crisis, where people are desperately risking their lives in search of something better.
Feature
Visible Darkness
“Blue is Darkness Made Visible”—taking a dying film director’s words for inspiration, a photographer who feared going blind sought out moments of inspiration and renewal.
Feature
Previously on Hans Lucas #12
Poetry and photography go hand in hand in this spare but suggestive collection of pictures—learn more about this unusual monthly publication.
Interview
Question Your Subject: Taking Portraits of Johnny Cash, Obama, and More
“Interactions, conversations…those are the elements that make a photo really resonate.” Celebrated portrait photographer Martin Schoeller reveals the secret behind his best images.
Awards
What Remains of the Day: 71 Years After the End of World War II
Film negatives overexposed by 71 seconds speak to the inevitable distortion of our collective memory concerning the horrific events of The Holocaust.
Interview
Learning How to See: Redwood Saw and Beyond
Recognizing your innate curiosity as an asset; seeing photographic series as novels; the life-long process of learning how to “see”—dive into a wide-ranging discussion with photographer and...
Trending this Week
Old Love
While so much media today concentrates on the beauty and sexuality of youth, this series reveals moments from the still intimate lives of older individuals.
The Price of Vanity
1st place, Documentary, LensCulture Earth Awards: A worldwide obsession with high fashion sustains an entire industry built on animal sacrifice. The beautiful end-product is remorseless—it obscures the violent killing of countless animals,...
Celebrating International Women’s Day — 21 Great Female Photographers
LensCulture highlights 35 female photographers who inspire us with their remarkable dedication, creativity and vision. Cheers!
Zima: The Powerful Beauty of Russian Winter
“Truth, in reality, is white, sparkling, frosty cold, silent and endless: something like the boundless Siberian tundra landscape…”
Boys & Men: Portraits of London’s Male Escorts
The sex industry is one of the world’s oldest, yet continues to be kept largely out of society’s view—these portraits, focusing on male escorts, offer a sensitive look at a group of deeply overlooked individuals.