SPOTLIGHTSide of the SouthA timely rumination on Southern American culture through a photographer’s personal journey of confronting illness in her family and facing her conflicted relationship with the region itself.Read Article
SPOTLIGHTSide of the South
A timely rumination on Southern American culture through a photographer’s personal journey of confronting illness in her family and facing her conflicted relationship with the region itself.Read Article
Recent
Feature
The Prostitutes and the Priest
Faced with no other option, young women in Namibia turn to sex work in order to survive. In this short film, they talk about their tireless advocate: a German priest who broke ranks with his institution to do what he felt was right.
Feature
To See the World in a Grain of Rice
There is a sacred grain eaten by more than 3.5 billion people around the globe—rice. But fast-approaching environmental catastrophes pose a grave threat to its cultivation and thus to food security for millions worldwide.
Awards
Surveillance Landscapes
Pushing the boundaries of the medium, this artist hacked into state-controlled surveillance systems and gleaned classical landscape images that question the changing relationship we have with place.
Interview
Everglades and the Unnamed Road
Ceramics, painting, and calligraphy—learn how diverse artistic disciplines have informed this photographer’s work and her distinctive “meditative” printing process.
Awards
The Horsemen of Semonkong
In mountainous Lesotho, far above sea level, small villages dot the steep slopes. It can take hours to move from town to town. Villagers pause on their journeys for these striking portraits.
Interview
Lingering Ghosts
These direct, honest portraits reveal how refugees in the UK face excruciatingly long waits to be granted asylum—while in this endless limbo, their identities become slowly yet painfully effaced…
Trending this Week
Love We Leave Behind
A reflection on the ephemeral nature of our passions and sorrows—do the emotions we experience mark or alter the spaces we occupy?
Weekend Warriors and Beyond
A wide-ranging discussion about the idea of the “invisible” photographer: “Sometimes you have to choose: is this situation aesthetically more interesting to me? Or it is a situation I want to experience?”
Jin - Jiyan - Azadi: Women, Life, Freedom
“They say that death by a woman’s hand blocks the way to paradise for potential martyrs.” So begins this powerful, embedded look into the all-female fighting units in Kurdistan.
High Tension: The Contemporary Moment in France
No, these are not photos from battlegrounds in Ukraine or Syria—these are from Paris, the erstwhile city of love and light, transformed into another stage for conflict in the aftermath of two years of terror attacks and heightened security and...
The Prostitutes and the Priest
Faced with no other option, young women in Namibia turn to sex work in order to survive. In this short film, they talk about their tireless advocate: a German priest who broke ranks with his institution to do what he felt was right.
The Eyes of the City
A life-long New Yorker offers an “epitaph” to his many years of city living and through it, a reflection on the joys and stresses of urbanity for all of us.