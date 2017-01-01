Learn more
Interview
Null Hypothesis
Placeless, timeless, otherworldly—one photographer’s view of reality as he “comes to terms with the fundamental randomness and uncertainty of our world, the lack of absolutes…”
Feature
Mayah: Contemplative Ways of Seeing
The visions created by our minds through our five senses are completely real to us, but how do others perceive them? A meditative series on the beauty and frailty of perception.
Feature
Zima: The Powerful Beauty of Russian Winter
“Truth, in reality, is white, sparkling, frosty cold, silent and endless: something like the boundless Siberian tundra landscape…”
Feature
Best of January: Deadlines for Competitions, Grants, Festivals and More
Our editors have put together a curated list of worthwhile (and imminent) opportunities for photographers—good luck!
Awards
Fish Discover Water Last
Seeking to see her home town with fresh eyes after 18 years, this photographer set out to rediscover the people, aesthetics, and spaces of her Dutch seaside environs.
Feature
Bloom
Elegant, atmospheric multiple exposure shots—and the photographer’s advice on the benefits of “risky” techniques.
Trending this Week
Boys & Men: Portraits of London’s Male Escorts
The sex industry is one of the world’s oldest, yet continues to be kept largely out of society’s view—these portraits, focusing on male escorts, offer a sensitive look at a group of deeply overlooked individuals.
Old Love
While so much media today concentrates on the beauty and sexuality of youth, this series reveals moments from the still intimate lives of older individuals.
The Price of Vanity
1st place, Documentary, LensCulture Earth Awards: A worldwide obsession with high fashion sustains an entire industry built on animal sacrifice. The beautiful end-product is remorseless—it obscures the violent killing of countless animals,...
Celebrating International Women’s Day — 21 Great Female Photographers
LensCulture highlights 35 female photographers who inspire us with their remarkable dedication, creativity and vision. Cheers!
Weekend Warriors and Beyond
A wide-ranging discussion about the idea of the “invisible” photographer: “Sometimes you have to choose: is this situation aesthetically more interesting to me? Or it is a situation I want to experience?”
