SPOTLIGHTThe Outsider
Natives of western Mongolia live in an otherworldly landscape, almost wholly disconnected from the globalized world. An outsider looking to get back in touch with his surroundings shares his impressions of this unique culture.Learn more
Recent
Interview
Great Interactions: The Inspiring Power of Portraiture
Portraits have a wonderful, democratic quality to them—you don’t have to leave the country (or even your street) to create compelling work. Here, a series that pursues an important subject close to...
Awards
Toy Soldiers: Russia’s “Patriotic Education”
How does a country pass on its military traditions and instill patriotism in the next generation? An in-depth look at Russia’s efforts to train its citizens (and soldiers) of tomorrow.
Call for Entries: Portrait Awards 2017
We are seeking the new photographic portrait! The LensCulture Portrait Awards 2017 is an international competition dedicated to discovering the best portrait photography from all the corners of the world. All types and genres of portraiture...
Awards
Sois Belle
Look once—then look again. These luscious, surreal images challenge the unrealistic standards of perfection set by fashion photography, provoking playfulness rather than airbrushed beauty.
Feature
The Middle Landscape
A visual exploration of the distinctly American, industrial version of “the pastoral”—examining how human innovation impacts our natural spaces.
Awards
Surviving Humanity
Artificial intelligence, devastating climate change, world war—it’s hard to say exactly which of these will come first. This series looks at the individuals tasked with solving humanity’s greatest future challenges.
Trending this Week
Question Your Subject: Taking Portraits of Johnny Cash, Obama, and More
“Interactions, conversations…those are the elements that make a photo really resonate.” Celebrated portrait photographer Martin Schoeller reveals the secret behind his best images.
The Longing of the Others
Documenting, with deep sensitivity, the harsh realities of a Bangladeshi brothel. The resulting portraits bear witness to the daily trials and tribulations experienced by the sex workers there.
Old Love
While so much media today concentrates on the beauty and sexuality of youth, this series reveals moments from the still intimate lives of older individuals.
Paint — A Series of Photographic Self-Portraits
Stylized self-portraits pay homage to the expressive force of the photographer’s artistic heroes Lempicka, Picasso, Degas, Malevich and Klimt (to name but a few).
By the River
The heartwrenching stories of imprisoned Vietnamese sex workers who have been so broken by their experiences that many are unable to go to freedom, even when given the chance.
