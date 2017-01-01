Chapter One: A Summer Story

(2016-ongoing)

Described as a medical condition—a form of melancholy—in the early modern period, nostalgia became an important trope in Romanticism. Nostalgia is associated with a wistful yearning for the past, its personalities, and events, especially the “good old days” or a “warm childhood.”

This is a black-and-white long-term project about bodies, details, skin, sun, sand and shapes. I developed the story between the sea and people, without rules or purpose, just with the desire to be free and elegant. Candid moments from a daily stroll. I tried to interpret the boundaries of disparate genres; my photographs walk on the edge between street photography and fine art, documentary and conceptual. I fell in love with the solitude; it was so natural to follow these humans during their holiday, this magical “summer break.”

The beach is a world apart and this is my little story about it. I broke the loneliness and nostalgia with a visual bridge, a dialogue between single images and fleshly diptychs.

All these pictures were taken near San Benedetto del Tronto and Pescara on the Adriatic Sea in Italy.

—Antonio Privitera

Editors’ note: “La Nostalgia” was chosen as the 3rd place series winner in the Street Photography Awards 2017. See all of the inspiring work by the 37 winners, finalists and jurors’ picks!