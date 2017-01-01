Wat Phra Kaew is regarded as the most sacred Buddhist temple in Thailand. Every day, it is full of tourists from around the world.

With this series, I aim to present a story that is separate from its peaceful atmosphere. The characters, postures, and actions of the tourists that surround the temple are my main interests.

I started this project in July 2016, and since then I have visited Wat Phra Kaew every week. I am interested in this project because in my childhood I lived in Bangkok’s old town near Wat Phra Kaew, but I recall that I went there only one or two times throughout my entire childhood. So I wanted to visit this place again from a different perspective.

Wat Phra Keaw is one of the most sacred and most popular sites in Bangkok—but it seems that 90 percent of Thai people visit there just once, or sometimes not at all, in their entire lives. So, I wanted to study the activity around the temple and get a sense of what these tourists see and do. As someone from this city, I wanted to see what outsiders see.

—Artyt Lerdrakmongkol

Editors’ note: The first image in this series was chosen as the 2nd Place, Single Image Winner in the Street Photography Awards 2017. See all of the inspiring work from the 37 winners, finalists and jurors’ picks in the winners’ gallery.