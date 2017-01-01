Taha Sirhan, 11, carrying the Iraqi flag through burned out oil fields in the liberated city of Qayyarah, southeast of Mosul. His dad was killed during the occupation of ISIS because he worked for the Iraqi police. © Asger Ladefoged

In the outskirts of the eastern parts of Mosul, newly arrived Iraqi soldiers are about to take part in the frontline fights against ISIS positions. The ongoing offensive against ISIS in Iraq has been far more difficult than anyone expected, causing more casualties and challenges in the struggle to retake Mosul. © Asger Ladefoged

Amal at the improvised field hospital on the outskirts of Mosul. Two American volunteer medics treat her wound before she’s taken to a hospital in Erbil. Amal was shot in her leg by an ISIS sniper. Unlike many other civilians and soldiers arriving at the field hospital, she’s lucky to survive. © Asger Ladefoged

Before retreating to Mosul in August 2016, the Islamic State set fire to multiple oil fields in the city of Qayyarah. They’ve been burning continuously ever since, turning the sky black and polluting the air. © Asger Ladefoged

“Al-Hamdulillah we’re okay.” A smiling family walks on the highway passing deserted, bombed-out houses on their way. They left Mosul in the early morning on the same day to reach safety, carrying only their essentials but happy to still be alive. © Asger Ladefoged

While shots are heard from the nearby frontlines, members of the Iraqi police bathe and relax in the holy sulphur ponds in Hammam al-Ali. None of the local Sunni inhabitants bathe while the mainly Shiite Iraqi police forces are present. © Asger Ladefoged

Men who recently escaped from Mosul are put in lines, where Iraqi officers search and interrogate them before giving permission for them to reach the refugee camps. The Iraqi military fear that members of ISIS will hide among the civilians. © Asger Ladefoged

Secret tunnels are one of the reasons why the Islamic State is currently so hard to defeat in the battle of Mosul. This one is in the liberated Hamdaniyeh area east of Mosul. Even though the Islamic state militants are miles, away the Iraqi soldiers still don’t know where the tunnel ends and are therefore worried that ISIS soldiers will show up unexpectedly. © Asger Ladefoged

Residents of the recently liberated Hamam al-Alil area south of Mosul waiting for emergency aid while Iraqi soldiers keep the situation under control. Though the Islamic State is starting to retreat, the future doesn’t look much brighter than before—many now predict that the Sunni population will suffer from sectarian violence between them and the Shiite militias. © Asger Ladefoged

After many tears and severe resistance the boy gives up. His father has no choice but to insist. They need to return home—back into the ISIS controlled part of Mosul. © Asger Ladefoged

The Iraqi military interrogates newly arrived internally displaced people who just fled Mosul. Before getting permission to enter the Khazar refugee camp, all men a suspected of being ISIS soldiers try to hide between refugees. In between the questioning, a few men get their beard cut by the Iraqi soldiers—some voluntarily, some involuntarily. © Asger Ladefoged

A soldier from the Iraqi special forces flips through videos of suspected IS fighters on his phone. All were tortured and eventually killed, he says. © Asger Ladefoged

Woman and children escaping from Mosul. A screening process—mostly aimed at men suspected of being ISIS fighters—will reveal if the men ISIS or not. Afterwards, they will be transferred to Khazar refugee camp. More than 70,000 people have escaped so far. © Asger Ladefoged

Some of the corpses are still intact, some are scattered in pieces throughout the area. According to Iraqi police, 200 people were killed and buried by the Islamic State in these fields just outside the city of Hamam al-Alil, south of Mosul, Iraq. Locals say that these people tried to rebel against ISIS but ended up being executed. © Asger Ladefoged

A soldier lies unconscious in the back of an ambulance whilst another wounded soldier is carried to the front seat. Both were wounded by mortar grenades at the frontline where they fought against the Islamic State in the eastern part of Mosul, Iraq, on November 17th 2016. © Asger Ladefoged

Rada Zaki returns home for the first time after her family escaped ISIS 2.5 years ago. Their home has been completely destroyed. Everything they owned was burned, bombed or looted. © Asger Ladefoged

Iraqi soldiers on their way towards the frontline in Mosul. © Asger Ladefoged

Iraqi police fire at ISIS positions on the outskirts of Hamam Al-alil. © Asger Ladefoged

A horse killed by an ISIS sniper in Hamam al-Alil south of Mosul. The road leads to the village, visible in the distance, which is still controlled by ISIS. © Asger Ladefoged