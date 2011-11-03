Nozaki and his family pose for a portrait in a snow-covered vegetable field in the town of Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima Prefecture. Nozaki and his wife are not overly concerned about radiation contaminating their food and water, but rather how discrimination will affect the future for their 4 year-old daughter. Feb. 2014. © Brian Driscoll

Abandoned homes sit in empty radiation contaminated farmland near the Momouchi Station, about 6 miles from the Daiichi nuclear power plant. Mar. 2014. © Brian Driscoll

Tokiko Kitazaki, an evacuee from Tomioka-machi, Fukushima, was a mushroom and rice farmer for a good portion of her life and a mother of two. She holds an old photograph of herself when she was 25 years old. "Life is different now, " she explains, "things will never be the same." Tomioka evacuee houses, Koriyama, Japan. Feb. 2014. © Brian Driscoll

A resident of the Tomioka temporary housing units exits the dumpster after dropping garbage at the complex outside of Koriyama City, Fukushima. Most of the older residents are farmers and have been living there since they evacuated in 2011. They don't see themselves going anywhere. Some people have packed a safe bag in case of an emergency. Roughly 60 km west of the nuclear Daiichi power plant. Mar. 2014. © Brian Driscoll

Hannah Fukuchi, 5, stands for a portrait at the Aizu center in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima. Hannah and her family are evacuees from Aizu to Fukui prefecture, which is located in the north-central part of Japan. Her mother, who is Japanese, and her German father not only fear that radiation levels are too high for children but also how discrimination will impact their child's life in the future. Mar. 2014. © Brian Driscoll

A group of evacuees from Tomioka, mostly mothers, grandmothers and farmers, sit for a lunch gathering and have friendly conversations on Saturdays at the Tomioka temporary houses. Outside of Koriyama City, Fukushima. Feb. 2014. © Brian Driscoll

Abandoned bicycles in the same spots where they were left on 3.11.11 at the train station in the town of Odahka, which lies about 6 miles from the Daiichi nuclear power plant. Mar. 2014. © Brian Driscoll

Students hang out in front of a junior high school after graduation in the Onuma district of Aizumisato, Fukushima Prefecture. There is a constant fear among young parents throughout Fukushima that the government is not providing truthful information about high levels of radiation in the area. Mar. 2014. © Brian Driscoll

Shigeko Yokota, a vegetable and rice farmer from Tomioka, Fukushima, only around 8 kilometers from the Fukushima power plant. She did not evacuate for about a month after the meltdown. She has a son, daughter and grandson. Shigeko moved around to 3 different evacuee houses before settling at the Tomioka Houses outside of Koriyama City, Fukushima. Feb. 2014. © Brian Driscoll

An abandoned farm truck sits in an empty rice field covered in snow outside of Koriyama City, Fukushima Prefecture. Mar. 2014. © Brian Driscoll

Kinjira Kajida, a mushroom and rice farmer from Kawauchi, Fukushima, has been living at the Kasetu-Jutaku housing complex in Koriyama since Mar. 2011. Since the nuclear meltdown, he and his son—who was also a farmer—can no longer provide for themselves and their family. The family has split apart. His son, daughter and grandchildren are living in a suburb outside of Tokyo. "Many people have not received any compensation yet," he says. Kawauchi, Fukushima. Feb. 2014. © Brian Driscoll

A young child stands in the doorway next to boxes filled with fresh water at the Aizu center in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima. There are roughly 20-30 members, mostly mothers who are concerned about future effects from radiation as well as discrimination. The center is run by Terumi Kataoka, an anti-nuclear activist, her husband and their two sons. Each member of the center receives fresh water, fruits and vegetables monthly from donations outside of Fukushima. Mar. 2014. © Brian Driscoll

The Momouchi Station, Fukushima, about 10 km from the power plant. The town remains lifeless due to the close proximity of the Daiichi nuclear power plant. Mar. 2014. © Brian Driscoll

A young student stands for a portrait at a junior high school after graduation in the district of Aizu. Mar. 2014. © Brian Driscoll

Electric towers line the landscape of a snow-covered sea of rice fields outside of Koriyama City, Fukushima Prefecture. Residents fear the food chain has been contaminated due to the wind patterns. The wind creates hotspots of radiation in the mountains, and then rain water finds its way down to the rice and vegetable fields throughout areas of Fukushima, Japan. Mar. 2014. © Brian Driscoll

A group of evacuees—mostly farmers and small business owners—en-route to a huge rally in Tokyo. People continue to tell their stories as victims and push for the truth from government officials almost three years after the manmade nuclear catastrophe. Mar. 2014. © Brian Driscoll

An abandoned farm house sits in an empty field east of Koriyama City, Fukushima. Feb. 2014. © Brian Driscoll

Kazuyo Sekiba, an evacuee from Nami-machi. Kazuyo and her husband moved to six different evacuee houses around Fukushima before finding an affordable apartment house outside of Koriyama city. They currently live off compensation from the Tepco electric company, but are very uncertain about the future as Kengi lost his job as a transport driver and compensation will eventually be cut. They were not notified to evacuate the area where they lived, Nami-machi, until May 2011, and were not provided any information by local police. They were allowed to bring three cats with them to their new apartment in Yanaizu, Fukushima. They occasionally go back to survey the damage to their property. Mar. 2014. © Brian Driscoll