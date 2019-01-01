The Venezuelan exodus continues. These photos were taken in the Berlin highlands, between the cities of Cucuta to Bucaramanga. This stretch of the road is particularly tough, as it crosses an inclement tundra at nearly 3,500 meters above sea level. Many have died of hypothermia crossing the highlands.

Venezuelan migrants call themselves ‘caminantes,’ which loosely translates to ‘walkers’ or ‘wayfarers.’ Their faces were full of chagrin, fear, grieve, resignation, and above all: uncertainty. The only truth that their heart knows is that they can’t keep putting their children to sleep on an empty stomach. And so they walk…

—Felipe Jacome

