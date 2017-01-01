Korean Dream, #01. Bird’s-eye view of Pyongyang at dawn. © Filippo Venturi, Winner, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2017
Korean Dream, #02. A photographer in charge of following, checking and censoring journalists taking a picture of me in Pyongyang’s metro. © Filippo Venturi, Winner, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2017
Korean Dream, #03. A moment during a show organized for the visitors to the Children’s Palace, “Mangyongdae,” near Pyongyang. This site is dedicated to children ages 6 to 17 years old. About 5,000 children come here after school to learn how to use a computer, dance, sing, play an instrument, practice sports etc. © Filippo Venturi, Winner, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards
Korean Dream, #05. Kim Hyang, 22 years old, works at the “Meari Shooting Range” in Pyongyang. © Filippo Venturi, Winner, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2017
Korean Dream, #06. A 4D cinema theatre inside the Science and Technology Building in Pyongyang. © Filippo Venturi, Winner, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2017
Korean Dream, #07. A child in the week-long school called “Chang Gwang,” where Koreans can leave their children on Monday and take them back home on Saturday. © Filippo Venturi, Winner, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2017
Korean Dream, #08. Koreans on the escalator in the Pyongyang metro. © Filippo Venturi, Winner, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2017
Korean Dream, #10. The North Korean national Taekwondo team in the Taekwondo Hall in Pyongyang. In June, the World Taekwondo Championships 2017 will take place in Muju (South Korea); the North Korean athletes can take part in it but only for a public demonstration. © Filippo Venturi, Winner, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2017
Korean Dream, #11. Captain Choe Un Jong, 26, inside the American spy ship USS Pueblo. The ship was captured on January 23, 1968. Since 2013, it has been located on the Pothong river, and stands as one of the major attractions of the Victorious War Museum in Pyongyang. © Filippo Venturi, Winner, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2017
Korean Dream, #13. "Mangyongdae" amusement park, near Pyongyang. © Filippo Venturi, Winner, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2017
Korean Dream, #14. Study hall inside the “Grand People's Study House” library in Pyongyang. © Filippo Venturi, Winner, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2017
Korean Dream, #16. Bird’s-eye view of Pyongyang from Juche Tower. © Filippo Venturi, Winner, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2017
Korean Dream, #19. The Children's Palace. © Filippo Venturi, Winner, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2017
Korean Dream, #20. The Children's Palace. © Filippo Venturi, Winner, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2017
Korean Dream, #23. A child at “Chang Gwang,” the week-long preschool. © Filippo Venturi, Winner, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2017
Korean Dream, #25. Colonel Jon, a military man for 40 years, stands on the North Korean border of the DMZ zone in Sok Ju Won (near Kaesong). Far away lies the wall built by South Korea. The DMZ is 287 km long and 4 km wide and—notwithstanding the name “Demilitarized Zone”—is the most armed border in the world. © Filippo Venturi, Winner, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2017
Korean Dream, #26. The Arch of Reunification (or Monument of the Three Principles of National Reunification), at the gates of Pyongyang. © Filippo Venturi, Winner, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2017
Korean Dream, #27. Bird’s-eye view of Pyongyang at sunset. © Filippo Venturi, Winner, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2017