Images Vevey, the biennial photography festival on the shores of Lake Geneva, opens its 8th season this September, with a far-flung and eclectic mix of contemporary photography featured throughout the city. The exhibitions — all free — present the work of 45 photographers from around the world.

The loosely knit theme that unites the diverse works is “Together. The vie ensemble.”

Inclusive and welcoming, the festival encourages us to celebrate a variety of points of view, from established greats like Alec Soth, Bertien van Manen, Thomas Struth, Boris Mikhailov and Marina Abramović, to rising stars like Ryoji Ikeda, Diana Markosian, Lebohang Kganye, Siân Davey, Gregory Eddi Jones, and many more.



The press kit describes some of the topics covered this year: “life and death, love and family, war and leisure, religion and science, home and travel, freedom and imprisonment, conviviality and separation, the economy and politics, … artificial intelligence and football.” It looks like a great selection.

LensCulture is delighted to present a preview of what you can discover at Vevey. Each of these images is part of much larger projects, and we encourage you to visit the festival in person, or to visit the site online, to learn more about each of them.

Enjoy!