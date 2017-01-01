When I first started practicing street photography, I fell in love. It seemed plain, simple even, but I was deeply attracted by its natural intensity.

Back then, I wasn’t sure exactly what to look for. Perhaps that’s still true. But I now know that I am interested in the play of light and shadow, pattern and motion. It feels that I am showing others how to look at or see the world in the ways that I do.

More than anything, I am driven by curiosity. I look forward to seeing what comes out of my vision and my camera. Ever since I was a child, I have been continually putting myself in the lives of the people around me, again, from curiosity. Photography allows me to carry on with this practice, to satisfy these questions.

I try to see my surroundings photographically both when I am traveling but also while living my everyday life. Wherever I find myself, I try to find something different, even if it is small. Fundamentally, I believe that the smallest differences can make for a great picture.



—Jeong Vin Yoon



