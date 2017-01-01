The photographs in this series were taken over the course of a year in the cities of Wroclaw, Poland and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The two locations, which are miles apart both geographically and culturally, have been united in the series by a common theme: “Color and Geometry.” This vision creates a parallel world where the ordinary and mundane are transformed into the extraordinary and ambiguous.

Here, the lines of a tennis court look like two towers that a player is getting ready to jump off from; the orange paint on a parking lot roof transforms itself into a mighty sea of rust; a swimming pool becomes an enigmatic interplay of squares, circles, and triangles.

The world is inhabited by ordinary people—pedestrians, construction workers, sporting hobbyists—all of whom seem oblivious to the graphic qualities of the space around them, yet are (unwittingly) working as an integral part of it.

In almost all the photographs, the space is flat, with no horizon and no visible light source. It seems that the surroundings encompass a solitary human figure within, almost acting as a symbol of the individual’s thoughts and feelings. The more claustrophobic the space appears to be, the more isolation and loneliness we feel as we look on.

—Jolanta Mazur

