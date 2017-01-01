There are little surprises hidden everywhere—often they escape our notice.

“Un-Organ” is a photo series focusing on different aspects of the human body in minute detail. For me, street photography is about searching for tiny, peculiar traces of humanity in reality and transforming them from something ordinary to something extraordinary. I want to shoot interesting things in the simplest way. I’ve found that the human body is something we all relate to.

The title “Un-Organ” comes from the word “unorganized.” Every photo in the series is something that it shouldn’t be. I look at these pieces of humanity in a humorous way. I love how imperfect the world is.

I choose to get close to focus on details. People usually ignore the minute details around them. So I shined a spotlight on these little things I see.

—Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet

Editors’ note: This project was chosen by juror Olivier Laurent (Photography Editor at The Washington Post) as his Juror’s Pick during the Street Photography Awards 2017. Here’s what Olivier had to say about Pinyodoonyachet’s work:



“For me, street photography is about finding poetic moments in a concrete jungle, the unexpected in the mundane, and Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet, through her photography, is demonstrating great potential in this regard. She says that she looks for peculiar traces of humanity everywhere she goes, and her witty series, named “Un-Organ,” is proof of that. I can’t wait to see what she does next.”



