Melanie MacDonald, 22 years old, just finished her studies in Adult Nursing in the Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway. Jobs are rare in the hospital, but she will not leave; she will find something else to do until the opportunity to be recruited as a nurse becomes possible. She defines herself as a real island girl. She plays the accordion in different Ceilí events [social events including music and dancing] around her village. She loves the fact that people from the community meet there to dance, sing, read poems, and dine together. As a musical individual, there is nothing more powerful for her than the Gaelic songs that symbolize the identity and history on the island. There are ties that bind us to this island that can not be easily broken. It's very special. Island of Lewis, January 2016. © Laetitia Vancon

The Clisham is a mountain on the island of Harris in the Western Isles of Scotland. At 799 metres (2,621 ft) tall, it is the highest mountain in the Outer Hebrides. January 2016. © Laetitia Vancon

Danielle, 26 years old, raises her son, Peter, 4 years old, alone. She has Multiple Sclerosis (MS), an unpredictable, often debilitating disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain and between the brain and body. This illness started shortly after her boyfriend left her alone with Peter 3 years ago. She works in her dad's souvenir store on Benbecula. She lives and grew up on this island. A single mother potentially handicapped for the long-term, Danielle is conscious that in her small community it will not be easy to start a new life and relationship. © Laetitia Vancon

Portrait of Holly Pearson, 18 years old, on the island of Harris, Scotland. Her dad died 1 year ago, and her mum works on the Highland. She will leave Lewis for Glasgow in September this year to continue her study to become a mental health nurse. She has no choice: the island does not offer her the opportunity to stay. But she wants to return after school and to try to find work. She really wants to live here even though she knows it will be complicated. January 2016. © Laetitia Vancon

View on the Harbor of Stornoway. The town's population is around 8,000, making it the largest town in the Hebrides, with a third of the population in the civil parish of Stornoway, which includes various nearby villages and has a population of approximately 12,000. Stornoway is an important port and the major town and administrative center of the Outer Hebrides. © Laetitia Vancon

Rowan, 18 years old, in her bedroom. She created her own little universe there, with images of her heroes, friends, and drawings stuck on the wall. Rowan lived alone with her mum on the island of Lewis until last summer. She decided to pursue her study in Glasgow in September 2016. © Laetitia Vancon

Party time in Uist. The young gather in a big hall where a stage has been staged for local bands to play. The ambiance is euphoric, while the music changes from traditional Ceilih dances to modern songs. Most of the people have known each other for ages, and the fun and complicity between them is clearly visible. It give the place a special and unique flair. The longer you stay, wilder it becomes. © Laetitia Vancon

Main road between Harris and Lewis. © Laetitia Vancon

18-year-old Holly and Callum, 21 years old, have been a couple for 2 years. It is complicated to find a partner on these islands, as choices are restricted and family relationships are significant. It is common to see young people getting together very early and sticking together. © Laetitia Vancon

Scott, 26 years old, is a gamekeeper on the island of Uist. His is a demanding job, in part due to the hostile weather conditions, but especially because of the pressure from his community. He is in charge of protecting the crofts. This pressure isolates him and leaves him with feelings of incomprehension and bitterness. © Laetitia Vancon

Caledonia is a modern Scottish folk ballad written by Dougie MacLean in 1977. The chorus of the song features the lyric "Caledonia, you're calling me, and now I'm going home." The term "Caledonia" is the Latin word for Scotland. The song became the most popular of all MacLean's recordings and something of an anthem for Scotland. © Laetitia Vancon

Kevin, 35 years old, full-time fisherman. Nowadays the local fishing fleet is reduced and the working conditions remain difficult. The fishing industry of the Hebrides is a small-scale activity in decline because of a number of external factors. Still, the industry contributes considerably to local food availability in the form of fish. © Laetitia Vancon

The landscape on Lewis island, Uig area. A deer appears on the horizon. In the foreground, a peat bank is visible. Peat is still cut and used as fuel in many areas of Lewis. January 2016. © Laetitia Vancon

Two years ago, Connor came out, courageously facing the prejudices of his very conservative community. He wants to become an actor, and above all he wants to leave the island. Here he feels that he is in a cage, locked in a world too small for him. He knows he needs to leave. Glasgow will provide him with anonymity, folly and fantasies. © Laetitia Vancon

Lewis Island, Borve area. February 2016. © Laetitia Vancon

Funeral. After the conclusion of the worship, the congregation gathers outside, the men and the women separating. The men come forward to form a procession and head off in the direction of the cemetery, carrying the bier. The men of the family walk in front of the bier, with the chief mourners holding the front and rear cords of the coffin, while the remainder form up behind: first ministers, then elders, then the remaining men. The bier is passed on from man to man with military precision while the women wait at the church. Island of Lewis, March 2017. © Laetitia Vancon

All young people need a home, support and a springboard into independent living, learning and work. Some don’t get it. Western Isles Foyer helps fill the gap. Rebecca (in pink) is one of the girls from the Foyer. She took part in my workshop, and I thank her for that. She is posing with her twin sister, Leah, in the living room of their family home. Rebecca works as a social care assistant for elderly people, and Leah is still studying. They have a really close relationship with its ups and downs. Rebecca is often worried for her twin sister mainly because life can sometimes be really boring here. It isn't unusual to be dragged down the wrong path. Rebecca hopes to get her own flat, but she is still not sure if she could cope with being on her own. They both support each other, but they are both in need of support. © Laetitia Vancon

Northwest Coast of Lewis Island. March 2017. © Laetitia Vancon

The little town of Stornoway is hosting a highland dance competition. Hundred of girls are there to represent the towns and communities they are from. Island of Lewis, July 2016. © Laetitia Vancon

Diary. © Laetitia Vancon

Danielle at the Highland Games in North Uist. July 2016. © Laetitia Vancon

Kevin and James Anderson, twin brothers, wearing the tradition kilt. In the present day, people primarily wear traditional clothes for special events. Island of Lewis, Uig area, January 2016. © Laetitia Vancon

The highland breed of cattle has a long and distinguished ancestry, not only in its homeland of western Scotland, but also in many far-flung parts of the world. One of Britain's oldest, most distinctive, and best known breeds, with a long, thick, flowing coat of rich hair and majestic sweeping horns, the Highlander has remained largely unchanged over the centuries. It is still a matter of debate as to whether they were from Scotland or imported from Scandinavia, perhaps with the Vikings when they invaded Great Britain. Lewis Island, Uig area, January 2016. © Laetitia Vancon

James Anderson, one of the two twin brothers, fishing in the protected area of Loch Langabhat, the most extensive body of fresh water in the Outer Hebrides. The lake rises in the hills of North Harris and flows in a northerly direction, through a chain of four lochs, entering the sea in Loch Roag on the west coast of Lewis via the Grimersta River. July 2016. © Laetitia Vancon

Ealasaid is a 23-year-old tomboy. She works as mechanic in a garage in Arnol, a small village on the island of Lewis. The death of her father two years ago made her wilder and gave her the urge to strengthen her ties to this place. The island became her refuge. © Laetitia Vancon

Barra Island. After a marathon, Angus swims between the coast and Kisimul Castle. July 2016. © Laetitia Vancon

Keith MacDonald, 28, is building his own little wooden house on his family’s large property. Keith works on a salmon farm six months of the year and travels as much as possible during the other half of the year. North Uist. July 2016. © Laetitia Vancon