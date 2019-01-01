LensCulture Discoveries 2019 showcased the work of 52 remarkable photographers from 21 countries in November at Galerie Joseph | Braque in the heart of Paris. It all happened when thousands of photography lovers, collectors, curators and industry experts were in the city for Paris Photo—the world’s largest and most important fair for photography.

The exhibition celebrated the potent and diverse talents of LensCulture’s international community of photographers, and the show became a lively meeting place for photographers and many enthusiastic photography lovers from around the world.



It was a joy and an honor to meet so many of the exhibiting artists, many who had made the journey to Paris from as far away as South America, Asia and Australia! And it was a treat to see so many colleagues and friends from the international photo community too.

All of the participating photographers in LensCulture Discoveries 2019 were recognized through our annual program of awards, specifically the Street Photography, Art Photography and Emerging Talent Awards. These were the featured artists:



Adrián Fernández Milanés / Alexandre Morelli / Amanda Marchand / Azad Amin / Bowei Yang / Brendon Kahn / Carlo Rusca / Carolina Rapezzi / Daniel Szalai / David Houghton / Denelle and Tom Ellis / Dorian Melton / Edgar Martins / Felipe Jacome / Graeme Heckels / Greg Turner / Guanyu Xu / Hajar Benjida / Haluk Safi / Ilya Shtutsa / Jana Sophia Nolle / Jon Henry / Juan Brenner / Julia SH / Julie Poly / Karoliina Paatos / Lluís Estopiñan / Marcus DeSieno / Marvel Harris / Matei Focseneanu / Max Miechowski / Miguel Ángel García / Noelle Mason / Nosrat Jafari / Polly Tootal / Rafael Heygster / Rony Barua / Sami Uçan / Sergey Medvedchikov / Sevil Alkan / Silvia De Giorgi / Simon Lehner / Soraya Zaman / Steven Barritt / Terra Fondriest / Todd Antony / Tom Kiefer / Tristan Bejawn / Vikram Kushwah / Walter Plotnick / Willem Kuijpers / Yoko Ishii

As jury members, the following industry leaders were integral to this process of talent discovery:

Alex Webb Magnum Photographer / Ángel Luis González PhotoIreland / Anna Dannemann The Photographer’s Gallery / Benoît Baume Fisheye Magazine / Bernadette Tuazon CNN Digital / Christopher McCall Pier 24 Photography / Dagmar Seeland Stern Magazine / Gunther Dietrich Photo Edition Gallery / Jacqueline Bates California Sunday Magazine / Jim Casper LensCulture / Kim Knoppers FOAM Amsterdam / Kristen Gresh Museum of Fine Arts, Boston / Laura Pressley CENTER / Lekgetho Makola Market Photo Workshop / Marina Paulenka UNSEEN Platform / Nicolas Jimenez Le Monde / Oliva Maria Rubio PhotoEspaña / Rebecca Norris Webb Photographer / Ron Haviv VII Photo Agency / Xavier Canonne Musée de la Photographie / Dr. Yasufumi Nakamori Tate Modern

Following a very successful group show in New York earlier this year, the bar was set very high for our second and final show of 2019 —but it didn’t disappoint! Thank you to everyone who attended and was involved, including our print sponsor, Picto, and Champagne Gimonnet Gonet for the bubbles at the closing reception.

Until the next show, cheers!