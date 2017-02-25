Part of our mission at LensCulture is to provide photographers everywhere with opportunities for both creative and professional advancement. With that goal in mind, we’ve compiled this short list of upcoming deadlines that caught our eye for February.

Of course, one such opportunity is our Portrait Awards 2017, but we’re also happy to share this tightly curated list of other top events from around the world. Good luck!



Each month, we will feature our picks for upcoming grants, competitions, jobs, and fellowships that seem particularly worthwhile for photographers around the world to consider. The texts below are taken from the organizations’ respective websites. Click on the links for further information.

Grants and Awards

The Grand Prix Images Vevey

Grand Prix Images Vevey is a creation-support grant for photography projects. The award, worth some CHF 40,000 (approx. €37,000), enables one artist to develop an original project over a year that will be presented at the next Festival Images Vevey in September 2018. The competition represents unique support for contemporary creation, with complete freedom of choice over subject and genre.

Deadline to apply: February 26, 2017





FC Barcelona Photo Awards 2016



The FC Barcelona Photo Awards aim to identify work that reflects the positive intrinsic values of sport. It was established with the aim of giving recognition to these values, seen through the lens of contemporary photographers.

Highlighting the positive values common in sport and culture, the FC Barcelona photography award seeks to grow a global photographic platform that communicates the importance and the contribution of said universal values to the current society. It also aims to give its support to the photography industry, generating a favorable environment for the development of high-level projects.

Deadline to apply: February 28, 2017





Pulitzer Center: Persephone Miel Fellowship



The fellowship, overseen by the Pulitzer Center in collaboration with Internews, is designed to help journalists from the developing world do the kind of reporting they’ve always wanted to do and enable them to bring their work to a broader international audience. The fellowship will benefit those with limited access to other fellowships and those whose work is not routinely disseminated internationally. Miel fellowships involve reporting from within the applicant’s native country—or following migrant communities from there to other locations.



Deadline to apply: March 1, 2017





CENTER’s Project Launch Grant



The Project Launch Grant is given to an outstanding photographer working on a fine art series or documentary project. The grant includes a cash award ($5,000) to help complete or disseminate the works, as well as a platform for exposure and professional development opportunities.



Deadline to apply: March 3, 2017





Belfast Photo Festival



The Belfast Photo Festival is Ireland’s major international photographic biennial and one of the leading photography festivals in the UK, celebrating the finest national and international contemporary photography.

The Festival offers photographers the opportunity to exhibit their work in the main Festival gallery alongside some of the biggest names in the field. Winners will be eligible for a number of awards.

Deadline to apply: March 6, 2017



Reviews and Education



WPOW Seminar and Portfolio Review

Washington, DC, USA

The Seminar and Portfolio Review offers an opportunity to show your still, video, and multimedia work one-on-one to industry leaders in Washington, DC—a place for many of the world’s top visual journalists, editors, and publications. Editors from National Geographic, Smithsonian Magazine, NPR, the Washington Post, the New York Times, AARP, Smithsonian Magazine, and more will be on hand to conduct the portfolio reviews.



Deadline: February 25, 2017





Format17 Portfolio Review

Derby, UK

Booking is now open for the FORMAT17 Portfolio Review (happening on March 25). This event gives access to 45 industry experts from across the world. The full line-up can be viewed on the website. Review slots fill up quickly, so we advise you to book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment!

Deadline: Rolling but slots are limited.





Review Santa Fe Photo Festival

Sante Fe, USA



Review Santa Fe Photo Festival is the premier juried portfolio review event in the world. The festival will feature a number of ways to connect and participate including workshops, artist talks, and a special event honoring a photo luminary. The reviewers and the Review Santa Fe Photographers travel from around the world to participate in this prestigious juried portfolio review, exhibition openings, and reception.

Deadline: March 3, 2017 for Portfolio Review Submission





Magnum Photos: Bookmaking Masterclass

Los Angeles, USA



The event, led by Magnum photographer Michael Christopher Brown and renowned art director Ramon Pez, is a two-day workshop exploring the process of developing and publishing photo books—starting from the very first stages of editing a project into a book from concept, design and printing—as well as looking at the ins and outs of self publishing versus working with an established publisher.



Deadline: First come, first served, so don’t delay.



