Cover photo © Dan Aucante, Submission from LensCulture Art Photography Awards

Photo Competitions & Grants

LensCulture Art Photography Awards

For the first-ever LensCulture Art Photography Awards, we want to discover and highlight the diverse and creative ways in which photographers are pushing the medium and reinventing our definitions of art. The possibilities are boundless—our mission is to celebrate all the techniques, methods, and stylistic approaches being used by artists from all over the world. For these new Awards, we’re happy to partner with The Aperture Foundation, and we’re excited to announce that selected work from the winners, jurors’ picks, and finalists will be exhibited at the world-renowned Aperture Gallery in New York City next spring! We hope you will help us define what thought-provoking art photography can be in 2018!

Deadline: July 3, 2018

The Epson International Pano Awards



The 9th EPSON International Pano Awards are dedicated to the craft and art of panoramic photography. Advances in digital photography and editing software have resulted in a rise in the popularity of image stitching, especially in the panoramic format. VR ‘immersive’ photography also continues to excite and develop at a rapid pace, and panoramic film photography remains alive and well. The EPSON International Pano Awards showcase the work of panoramic photographers worldwide, and is the largest competition for panoramic photography.



Deadline: July 23, 2018



Environmental Photographer of the Year



The 2018 CIWEM Environmental Photographer of the Year is now open for entries! Open to all professional and amateur, national and international photographers of all ages, the CIWEM Environmental Photographer of the Year is an international showcase for the very best in environmental photography. The competition encourages entries that are contemporary, creative, resonant, challenging, original and beautiful; but most of all, they’re looking for pictures that will inspire people around the world to start taking care of our environment.



Deadline: July 31, 2018



EyeEm Awards



The EyeEm Awards is an exciting global competition for photography’s emerging talents. There are nine categories to choose from when submitting your work, from “The Fashion Photographer” to “The Architect” to “The Photojournalist,” and the top shortlisted talents will be published in a special edition of EyeEm publication, to be distributed worldwide. Additionally, each of the nine category winners will win gear!

Deadline July 31, 2018



Scholarships and Workshops

Women Photograph Mentorship Program

Women Photograph is pleased to announce that they are now accepting applications for the 2018-2019 Mentorship Program, which will pair 22 industry leaders (11 photographers and 11 photo editors) with 22 early-career photojournalists over the course of a year. Mentors include editors from National Geographic, NPR, The Atlantic, the San Francisco Chronicle, and award-winning photographers based in every (inhabited) continent. Women Photograph are currently seeking applications from women and non-binary photographers with less than five years of professional work experience who might be interested in long-term support.

Deadline: July 15, 2018



Ian Parry Scholarship



This year’s Ian Parry Scholarship is divided into two categories: The Award for Achievement and The Award for Potential. The entry criteria for both is the same, and the judges will make their decisions based on the individual merits of the entries. Last year we introduced a year long Mentorship Programme for the winner of the Award for Potential. There is no entry fee. Each winner will receive $3,500 towards their chosen project and be eligible for a year-long Mentorship Programme. This year’s Mentor is the highly respected photographer and former Ian Parry winner, Simon Roberts. Canon will also provide equipment to the winners, and World Press Photo automatically accepts the winner of the Achievement Award into its final list of nominees for the Joop Swart Masterclass in Amsterdam. Your work will be exhibited in London as part of a large gallery exhibition, and will appear in the Sunday Times magazine, who is a media sponsor for the Ian Parry Scholarship.



Deadline: July 27, 2018

Festivals



Cortona on the Move



Cortona On The Move is a dynamic centre of contemporary photography, where experimentation and a watchful eye on the future development of visual communications are at home. Our key words are: originality of vision and authenticity in approach to the reality that surrounds us in order to narrate stories through images that reach a vast public. This is the approach that has enabled us to grow rapidly to become a reference point, not only for accomplished photographers and amateurs alike, but also for a national and international audience that is attentive to contemporary cultural trends. But photography isn’t the only valuable asset at Cortona On The Move. We also cherish and promote worthy icons of the local economy, which has made it possible, year after year, to re-open prestigious old buildings for the benefit of the town – dilapidated and abandoned buildings that have now become spectacular exhibition locations.



From: July 12 - September 30, 2018



Les Rencontres d’Arles



Every summer since 1970, over the course of more than forty exhibitions at a number of Arles’ exceptional heritage sites, the Rencontres d’Arles has been a major influence in disseminating the best of world photography and playing the role of a springboard for photographic and contemporary creative talents.



From: July 2 - September 23, 2018



Voies Off Festival



The Voies Off Festival gathers a path of exhibitions and independent photographic initiatives that blossom in Arles every year for the Rencontres d’Arles. Last year, they were 141 in the city. Since 1996, in the midst of the Rencontres d’Arles, this “off” Festival offers a bold, alternative program focused on a new generation of artists and photographers. The actions and goals of its programs are dedicated to helping support young fine art photographers.

From: July 2 - September 23, 2018

