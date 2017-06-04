Part of our mission at LensCulture is to provide photographers everywhere with opportunities for both creative and professional advancement. With that goal in mind, we’ve compiled this short list of upcoming deadlines that caught our eye for June.

Each month, we will feature our picks for upcoming grants, competitions, jobs, and fellowships that seem particularly worthwhile for photographers around the world to consider. The texts below are taken from the organizations’ respective websites. Click on the links for further information.



Grants & Awards

The Alfred Fried Photography Award

Photography captures the sentiment of a moment, reflecting the actual world in a picture. The Alfred Fried Photography Award aims to present human efforts to live together in peace and the quest for beauty and goodness in our lives. Presented in partnership with UNESCO. Note there is no entry fee to submit your work.

Deadline: June 4, 2017



Visa d’or Daily Press Award

For the sixth time, Perpignan will fund the prize of €8000 for the Visa d’or Daily Press award winner. Since 1990, the Visa d’or Daily Press award has been given for the best report published in the daily press, in any country in the world, over the course of the previous year. The prize is open to all daily newspapers around the world. Reports selected by the jury are exhibited at the Festival in early September.

Deadline: A signed application must be submitted before June 9, 2017. Prints, photocopies and captions must be submitted by June 23, 2017.





Hasselblad Masters 2018 Photography Competition



Photographers across the globe are invited to submit three images that best demonstrate their photographic ability in 11 categories for the chance to be named a Hasselblad Master. The Hasselblad Masters is one of the world’s most prestigious professional photographic competitions and gives acclaimed professionals, as well as aspiring newcomers, the chance to make their mark in the world of high-end photography.

Deadline: June 10, 2017





Pierre and Alexandra Boulat Award



The Pierre & Alexandra Boulat Award, sponsored for a third time by the LaScam (société civile des auteurs multimedia), is designed to help a photographer carry out an original reporting project through an €8000 endowment.

Deadline: June 15, 2017





Renaissance Photography Prize 2017



Now in its 10th edition, the competition is once again on the hunt for outstanding photography. The annual prize discovers talent and celebrates the best in photography, giving image-makers access to new opportunities and a worldwide audience for their work.

Deadline: June 26, 2017





Taylor Wessing Photography Prize

The Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize is the leading international photographic portrait competition, celebrating and promoting the very best in contemporary portrait photography.

The Prize has established a reputation for creativity and excellence, with works submitted by a range of photographers, from leading professionals to talented amateurs and the most exciting emerging artists.

Deadline: June 29, 2017





Celeste Prize 2017 Edition



This international art prize rewards the work of emerging and mid-career artists, builds careers and brings recognition by art curators and gallerists. Show your artwork directly to jury curators and Fatoş Üstek, chief-juror of the prize and acclaimed curator of London’s Art Night.

Deadline: June 30, 2017





The National Geographic 2017 Travel Photographer of the Year Contest



Enter today for a chance to be named the 2017 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year. Each year, photographers around the world send National Geographic Travel gorgeous images that captivate and astonish. Our judges are looking for photos that tell the story of a place and travel moments that inspire.

You may submit photographs in any or all of three categories: Nature, People and Cities.

Deadline: June 30, 2017





Hariban Award by Benrido Collotype Atelier

Presented by the Benrido Collotype Atelier, the Hariban Award, now in its fourth year, combines a 150-year-old analogue technique with the new vision of digital-age photography. Professionals and amateurs alike are invited to submit monochromatic photographs for a chance to win this remarkable award. The winner will receive an expenses-paid trip to the ancient city of Kyoto to participate in the production of a collotype portfolio, which will be exhibited as an associated program of Kyotographie 2018.

Deadline: June 30, 2017

Scholarships & Workshops



2017 Lucie Foundation Emerging Scholarship

Photographers make images. Visionaries teach you how to see. The Lucie Foundation is proud to support emerging talent with vision and dynamic ideas that challenge and progress the art form of still photography into work that compels. Our support of photography is broad, from Fine Art to Documentary, Photojournalism, digital and film-based works. Our concern is to support emerging photographers producing work that is at once gripping and original.

Deadline: June 15, 2017





Magnum Photobook Masterclass

New York City, USA



The event is a two-day workshop exploring the process of creating and publishing photo books—starting from the very first stages of editing a project into a book, to concept, design, editing, audience and funding. Led by Magnum photographers Larry Towell, Olivia Arthur and Mikhael Subotzky and including Lesley Martin, Creative Director of Aperture, and Jamie Johnston of Tangent Distribution, the workshop will include invaluable inspiration and practical advice for early and mid-career photographers.

Deadline: First come, first served but spots are limited—class will run on June 17-18, 2017





Magnum Portfolio Reviews at Aperture

New York City, USA

Magnum is excited to announce a rare portfolio review event—have your work seen and reviewed by four Magnum photographers, and receive individual feedback on how to improve and market your work. Confirmed reviewers include: Matt Black, Bieke Depoorter, Carolyn Drake, Thomas Dworzak, Diana Markosian, Susan Meiselas and Mark Power (with more to be confirmed shortly). The workshop is designed for professionals and serious photography enthusiasts.

Deadline: First come, first served but spots are limited—reviews will occur on June 20, 2017





Tanya Habjouqa: Noor by Noor, Berlin Summer Workshop

Berlin, Germany

In this workshop, participants should come prepared to share & develop their personal long-term photography project, as well as to shoot a “quick hire” assignment in Berlin during the workshop. This intensive program engages participants to pursue both a self-directed project as well as a quick assignment at the same time.

Deadline: June 22, 2017