Part of our mission at LensCulture is to provide photographers everywhere with opportunities for both creative and professional advancement. With that goal in mind, we’ve compiled this short list of upcoming deadlines that caught our eye for May.

Each month, we will feature our picks for upcoming grants, competitions, jobs, and fellowships that seem particularly worthwhile for photographers around the world to consider. The texts below are taken from the organizations’ respective websites. Click on the links for further information.



(Note: photo from Matt Black’s award-winning series “The Geography of Poverty,” which was the recipient of the W. Eugene Smith Fund in 2015.)

Grants & Awards

BJP’s Breakthrough Awards 2017



BJP will be selecting four outstanding photographers to have their work presented in a group exhibition in east London, be published on BJP’s print, online and digital platforms, and receive expert advice on launching a successful career in photography. Handpicked from the photography, art and publishing industries, the judges will select a Series Award and Single Image Award winner in each category. Photographers studying on undergraduate and graduate courses, or within five years of graduating, are invited to submit work. Students and graduates of non-photographic courses may also enter.

Deadline: May 8, 2017



World Report Award | Documenting Humanity



The Festival of Ethical Photography is pleased to present the seventh edition of the World Report Award.

The main focus of the evaluation of the reportages (Master, Spot Light, Short Story, European Photographers sections), will be the story that the project tells through compelling images submitted. For the first time, we have introduced a new category: the Single Shot category. The award will focus on the image’s ability to convey a powerful message, embodying the theme in a single shot.

Deadline: May 9, 2017



ND Awards 2017



The ND Awards aim to promote photography and photographers. The idea is to create new opportunities to present valuable work to audiences all over the world. This competition’s aim is to build a place where photographers can show different points of view and thrive through competition.

The competition is open to everyone: amateurs and professionals alike. Entries are welcome from any country in the world. There is $7,500 in prize money available to the various winners.

Early Deadline: May 14, 2017



Getty Editorial Grant



Since launching in 2004, the Getty Images Editorial Grant program has supported independent photojournalists around the world by providing the creative freedom and collaborative editorial support necessary to pursue work that is personally important to them and which they would otherwise not have the time or resources to address. There is a $10,000 prize for winners.

Deadline: May 15, 2017



Camille LePage Award



This Award was founded on September 20, 2014, months after the death of the young and courageous photojournalist Camille Lepage, who was killed while reporting in the Central African Republic. The association was set up by her family to commemorate Lepage, her work and commitment and to provide assistance and protection for photojournalists working in conflict areas. The award will provide support and encouragement for a photojournalist committed to a long-term project, with a prize of €8,000 available.

Deadline: May 16, 2017



Canon Female Photojournalist Award



The Canon Female Photojournalist Award is presented to a female photojournalist who wishes to cover a social, economic, political or cultural subject in a journalistic manner. The award of €8,000 goes to a top winner chosen each year.

Deadline: May 17, 2017



Lenscratch Student Prize



An annual cash prize celebrating the best student portfolio of 2017. Students enrolled in a college-level program (BFA or MFA) are eligible to enter. The award includes a cash prize, a feature on Lenscratch, a year-long mentorship with Aline Smithson, and more.

Deadline: May 28, 2017



Felix Schoeller Photo Award



The Felix Schoeller Photo Award honors work that demonstrates a love of photography, combined with the most demanding quality standards for images. Prizes are awarded every two years and are open to German and international entrants. A five-member jury freely and independently deliberates on award winners in the categories of portraits, landscapes and nature, architecture and industry, photojournalism and editorial, and free/conceptual photography.

Deadline: May 31, 2017



Kurt Schork Memorial Fund



Since its inception in 2002, the Kurt Schork Memorial Fund has sought to support those journalists Kurt most admired, the freelancers and local reporters whose work is often poorly paid, mostly unsung and all too often fraught with danger. Today, the two annual awards, for freelance and local journalism, are recognized worldwide as a mark of excellence and have an established track record for brave reporting on conflict, corruption and injustice.

Deadline: May 31, 2017



W. Eugene Smith Grant 2017



The W. Eugene Smith Grant in Humanistic Photography is presented annually to a photographer whose past work and proposed project, as judged by a panel of experts, follows the tradition of W. Eugene Smith’s concerned photography and dedicated compassion exhibited during his 45-year career as a photographic essayist.

The W. Eugene Smith Grant in Humanistic Photography was established in 1978 following the death of Gene Smith, the legendary American photo essayist. It is today the most prestigious honor in documentary photography. Every year it recognizes a photographer who has demonstrated an exemplary commitment to documenting the human condition in the spirit of Smith’s photography.

Deadline: May 31, 2017

Fellowships & Internships

International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF)/African Great Lakes Reporting Fellowship



The IWMF is now accepting applications for a Reporting Fellowship to Tanzania, to take place in August 2017. As part of the African Great Lakes Reporting Initiative, a group of six journalists will report from Zanzibar, a semi-autonomous island off the east coast of mainland Tanzania, covering stories related to the trip theme of civic engagement.



Deadline: May 19, 2017





Democracy Now! Video Production Internship



Democracy Now! Fellowships are paid, full-time, temporary work placements to help early career journalists and digital media professionals develop skills and gain experience in a daily live TV news environment. All Fellowships take place at our Manhattan studio where we produce our daily news hour.

Deadline: May 15, for a June 5 start date