Part of our mission at LensCulture is to provide photographers everywhere with opportunities for both creative and professional advancement. With that goal in mind, we’ve compiled this short list of upcoming deadlines that caught our eye for October.



Each month, we will feature our picks for upcoming grants, competitions, residencies, and fellowships that seem particularly worthwhile for photographers around the world to consider. The texts below are taken from the organizations’ respective websites. Click on the links for further information.



Do you have an opportunity that you think we should feature next month? If so, drop us a line at editor@lensculture.com.

Grants & Awards



Women Photographers Grant: PHmuseum

PHmuseum is glad to present a new annual grant aimed at supporting women photographers. The PHM 2017 Women Photographers Grant aims to empower the work and careers of female and female-identifying professionals of all ages and from all countries working in diverse areas of photography.

Deadline: October 12, 2017





Fine Art Photography Awards

You are invited to enter the 4th edition of the Fine Art Photography Awards. The competition is open to everyone, amateurs and professionals alike. Entries are welcome from any country in the world. Your work will be judged by an international panel of high profile photographers.

The winners of the Professional and Amateur sections will receive $5000 in cash prizes. There are 20 categories: Abstract, Architecture, Cityscape, Conceptual, Fashion, Fine Art, Landscape, Nature, Night Photography, Nudes, Open Theme, Panoramic, People, Photojournalism, Photo-manipulation, Portrait, Seascape, Street Photography, Travel, Wildlife/Animals.

Early Bird Deadline: October 15, 2017





To Infinity and Beyond: BredaPhoto

“To Infinity and Beyond,” the 2018 edition of BredaPhoto, will explore the impact of ongoing progress in science. What has science done for us? What will it do for the future? Will it bring us nothing but progress? Or are we at risk of opening a Pandora’s box full of unwelcome surprises?

The Forhanna Foundation has put out an open call for projects on the theme of “To Infinity and Beyond.” Forhanna invites you to submit your documentary photography and/or cross-media project on this theme. This includes projects in progress or those which have yet to start. The winning project will be selected in collaboration with the curators of BredaPhoto. The Forhanna Foundation will provide €7,500 in funding for your project and will provide guidance up to the exhibition at BredaPhoto 2018, from September 5 to October 21, 2018.

Deadline: October 16, 2017







Bob and Diane Fund

The Bob and Diane Fund seeks submissions from visual storytellers on stories about Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia. We are looking for projects that need support to complete, publish or exhibit. These can be intimate stories of loss as well as those that point out the urgency of a growing medical crisis for Alzheimer’s and/or dementia.

Deadline: October 22, 2017





Black+White Photographer of the Year 2018

Black+White Photography magazine, in association with Fujifilm, is delighted to announce the competition to find the Black+White Photographer of the Year. Pictures can be taken in any style, with any equipment and at any time.

Deadline: October 30, 2017





Gomma Photography Grant

Now in its fourth edition, the Gomma Photography Grant is a grant contest tailored to fund photographers, both emerging and established, working among various genres. Photographers that have been recognized through the Gomma Grant are known to have evolved their career to a higher level, both professionally and artistically. Gomma Grant is open to any medium. What we are looking for is consistency, personality and courage.

Deadline: October 31, 2017

Fellowships

Fulbright-National Geographic Digital Storytelling Fellowship

The Fulbright-National Geographic Storytelling Fellowship, a component of the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, provides opportunities for U.S. citizens to participate in an academic year of overseas travel and storytelling in one, two, or three countries on a globally significant theme. This Fellowship is made possible through a partnership between the U.S. Department of State and the National Geographic Society. Storytellers publish stories on the Fulbright-National Geographic Stories blog.

The wide variety of new digital media tools and platforms has created an unprecedented opportunity for people from all disciplines and backgrounds to share observations and personal narratives with global audiences online. These storytelling tools are powerful resources as we seek to expand our knowledge of pressing global issues and build ties across cultures. For the 2018-19 competition, the Fulbright-National Geographic Storytelling Fellowship will accept proposals to undertake an in-depth examination of a globally relevant issue.

Deadline: October 6, 2017





Houston Center for Photography

Two fellowship recipients will be awarded $3,000 each, a solo exhibition at HCP in the summer of 2018 and a spread in spot magazine. One Houston-based artist (residing within a 100 mile radius of Houston including the Beaumont, Galveston, and College Station areas) will receive the Carol Crow Memorial Fellowship, and another artist from anywhere in the world, outside the Houston area, will receive the HCP Fellowship. HCP Fellowships are geared towards the completion and presentation of new work; submissions of work in progress are acceptable. The competition is open to all photographic, film/video, and lens-based installation work.

Deadline: October 23, 2017





Scholarships



Jon Schueler Scholarship

Applications are now being welcomed for the sixth Jon Schueler Scholarship, Visual Artist in Residence, an exciting international residency opportunity to take place in Skye in the summer/autumn of 2018. In a unique international partnership between Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, the National Centre for Gaelic Language, Culture and the Arts (Scotland) and the Jon Schueler Charitable Trust, with support from the Royal Scottish Academy. The successful applicant will have the opportunity to come and research, develop and produce work for 3 months in the dedicated artist’s studio in a spectacular setting overlooking The Sound of Sleat, the place which so inspired Schueler as an artist.

The Scholarship is open to international artists (including Scottish and UK) working to the highest level of contemporary professional practice in a visual medium and with a particular interest in landscape and the environment. Artists must have completed formal arts education at least 3 years previously.

Deadline: October 16, 2017

Residencies



Latent: Open Call, Exhibition & Residency in Rome

Latent is the result of the meeting and collaboration between D.O.O.R and MATÈRIA, two Rome based institutions specializing in photography. Latent (an anagram for Talent) is an open call aimed at the discovery and the promotion of photographic research and production characterized by originality and innovation within the field of contemporary photography.

The open call has no age or nationality requirements and is open to all artists working with the photographic medium. Two artists will be selected to take part in a month-long exhibition at Matèria, set to open in February 2018. The overall winner will be awarded a two-week artist residency in Rome. The award will allow the selected artist to work towards the creation of a new body of work.

Deadline: October 15, 2017