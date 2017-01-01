Surely an elephant foot is of no real use to anyone but the animal itself. Smugglers attempted to export these elephant feet from Africa to the US, but the feet were seized by the American Border Patrol and are currently stored at the National Wildlife Repository in Denver, Colorado, USA. I have been documenting illegally traded wildlife products since August 2016, photographing at borders and airports across the globe. © Britta Jaschinski. Open Single Image Winner, Magnum Photography Awards 2017.

Fleeing Death. Refugees in the queue for the checkpoint at Idomeni, Greece. March 6, 2016. © Szymon Barylski. Photojournalism Single Image Winner, Magnum Photography Awards 2017.

Stars 8, 2014. © Ellie Davies. Fine Art Single Image Winner, Magnum Photography Awards 2017.

Street Wrestling. © Retam Kumar Shaw. Documentary Single Image Winner, Magnum Photography Awards 2017.

Kasia. © Artur Zdral. Portrait Single Image Winner, Magnum Photography Awards 2017.

Santa Cruz de Tenerife. © Hakim Boulouiz. Street Single Image Winner, Magnum Photography Awards 2017.

© Medina Dugger. Open Series Winner, Magnum Photography Awards 2017.

Onboard a fishing boat 30 miles off the coast of Libya, a Bangladeshi man begs to be released from the overcrowded hold of the boat where he was packed with 150 men in slave-ship like conditions. The boat carried 414 migrants and refugees attempting to reach Italy. The migrant boat was intercepted by a rescue ship run by the NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station, and all the people onboard were evacuated. © Jason Florio/MOAS. Photojournalism Series Winner, Magnum Photography Awards 2017.

Established Supply Corridor. © Daniel Shipp. Fine Art Series Winner, Magnum Photography Awards 2017.

Hub Zero, Dubai, January 2017. Emirati boys playing a game of pool at Hub Zero, an immersive entertainment hub located at City Walk shopping mall. © Nick Hannes. Documentary Series Winner, Magnum Photography Awards 2017.

Blindfold, 2016. © Lissa Rivera. Portrait Series Winner, Magnum Photography Awards 2017.

Read All About It. During a cold winter evening, a man sells Workers’ Solidarity newspapers to protesters marching towards the presidential Blue House. The headline reads: “Park Geun-hye Resign Now.” © Argus Paul Estabrook. Street Series Winner, Magnum Photography Awards 2017.