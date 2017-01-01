Digital Exhibition at The Photographers’ Gallery—41 Award-Winning Photographers!

We are pleased to announce that the 41 winners, jurors’ picks and finalists from the Magnum and LensCulture Awards were exhibited on the Media Wall at The Photographers’ Gallery in London.

These 41 outstanding photographers hail from 24 countries on 5 continents. In their work, they present us with a remarkable array of subject matter, stylistic approaches and personal visions.

The group was chosen by an international jury—consisting of Magnum photographers, world-renowned curators, and experts from organizations like National Geographic and Aperture. We feel honored to share such a wide range of inspiring, international discoveries; the chosen group represents some of the most talented practitioners working today.

The exhibition took place from October 9 to 18, 2017. More info available at The Photographers’ Gallery website.

If you weren’t able to attend, we encourage you to discover all of the award-winning work here.

Congratulations, again, to all the photographers chosen!

—The editors of LensCulture