Every night thousands of people go to sleep in random places along the narrow roads of Norway. Because that’s what their government tells them to do.

Since the landscape of Norway is composed mostly of mountains and valleys, there is no way the country’s residents could survive without the trucks that transport necessities to its most remote areas. But with strict time regulations for truck drivers and few designated resting spots (just 15 across 385,203 square km), the long-haul drivers are forced to stop wherever they are located when their driving time is up.

As they park for the night, they are no longer drivers moving through the postcard landscapes of Norway. They are now a single person, completely alone inside the walls of their make-shift huts. Sometimes it’s a warm one, sometimes cold, but it is most certainly a lonely and vulnerable one.

To produce this series, I knocked on their doors and spent the night with those that sleep alone, trying to show a different side of the Norwegian truck driver—the private one—during that limited, precious period of time when they don’t drive, but rest.

—Line Ørnes Søndergaard

