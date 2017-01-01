My series “Heaven’s Gate” is a direct critique of consumerism and capitalism.

Through overexposing the image, the shop windows transform into light boxes without further meaning. They illuminate the street and wholly occupy the brains and attention of the passersby.

The architecture recalls sacred buildings, even though these structures are profane (even commercial) spaces. Which leads to the title of this critical body of work.

—Linus Knappe

Editors’ note: This project was singled out for distinction in the Street Photography Awards 2017. See all of the inspiring work by the 37 winners, finalists and jurors’ picks!

