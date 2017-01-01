This series attempts to show the loneliness of our individual souls—the inner invisibility and solitude that we all feel.

Of course, it is also necessary to make a distinction between loneliness and solitude. In loneliness, I suffer my suffering, while in solitude, I live my joy. But either way, in the end, life’s vital moments are experienced alone.

Indeed, only I know that I exist. Yes, we can empathize and share with one another; we can leave behind marks of our passage, but ultimately these are just vestiges, mere signs of a life lived. Others will see what I have left behind—they will know that I existed and acted on the world—but no one can ever live my existence as I experience it.

My project draws upon immaterial elements—a man without a face, clinging hands, footprints, more abstract traces—which try to reach directly into the viewer’s emotions. This project reflects the moments that fade away quickly and tries to transmit to the observer the restlessness of that which is not seen.



—Luis Botana

