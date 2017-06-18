Liam, Kellie's son. 2017. "I’m going to get a really good job, I will be very successful at my job and I’ll have a girlfriend and a few kids and I’ll take care of them and we’ll have a good life." © Margaret Mitchell

A circular bus runs through the town, from one area of economic deprivation to another. Within this social landscape, all that has changed for the children from 1994 is movement from one area scoring high in The Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation to another. A simple bus ride across town. © Margaret Mitchell

Steven close to both his and his youngest sister's flats. 2017. Steven is the eldest of the original three siblings. He took me for a walk, said he knew a nice place, just up the road. We walked then stopped in an area of open land. I realised quite suddenly this was where his mum—my sister—had lived before she died in 2008. Steven had lived there with his mum. "Nothing left here," he said; we took a few photos and walked on. © Margaret Mitchell

Untitled © Margaret Mitchell

Courtney, Kellie's daughter. 2016. © Margaret Mitchell

Chick and her daughter, Leah. 2016. Chick always wanted a little girl. After she got pregnant at 16 and had Leah, she knew she didn’t want, or need, any more children. She had her daughter. Chick and Leah got a necklace out of Argos. One half says "I Love You," the other half says, "To The Moon and Back." They separated the necklace and each wear half. © Margaret Mitchell

Leah, Chick's daughter, in the Backcourt. 2016. At age ten, Leah had lived in over ten different places, with grandparents, other family, and in homeless accommodation. Here is where she feels settled. This is home. © Margaret Mitchell

All three siblings and their children still live in flats yet to be be touched by regeneration. © Margaret Mitchell

Leah, Chick's daughter. 2017. Chick mourns her losses, a mother for herself and the grandmother Leah can’t really remember. “We would all be together all the time if Mum was still here, me and Leah and Kellie and the kids.” © Margaret Mitchell

Kyla and Courtney's bedroom. © Margaret Mitchell

Kyla in her auntie Chick's house. 2016. The original three children remain close, in both emotional and physical distance. Their children live in and out of each other's homes. © Margaret Mitchell

Steven in his "homeless accommodation" with photos of his nieces in the background. 2017. When you move into a homeless flat, they are all the same; same couch, same curtains, same furniture. Everybody knows when they come in that you’re in "the homeless." © Margaret Mitchell

Liam talks of how he likes to jump up high, see how far he can reach, onto the walls, along them, over them. © Margaret Mitchell

Kellie—the middle child of the original three siblings. 2016. Kellie had a job but the hours wouldn’t fit in with her need to be there for her children outside of school. It is this inability to find options that is destructive—options that help you on and keep you better, financially and mentally. It is like a shut door, and the only one open leads to a drop. © Margaret Mitchell

Kyle, Steven's son. 2016. Kyle was born at 28 weeks, weighing less than 2 pounds. A born fighter, always. © Margaret Mitchell

Chick likes to go on her veranda, watching the world go by. Shouting a hello, having a laugh. “Maybe I’d like a new build but still here, in this place." © Margaret Mitchell

Kyla, Kellie's daughter. 2017. Kellie’s girls tell of how they get "slagged off" at school for living in a flat. In this town, most people live in houses with a front and back door. And a garden. © Margaret Mitchell

The window stayed broken for so long that it became a destination for Leah to decorate, to make pretty. Little signs of what is important to a young girl, the pinkness and the prettiness. Not broken windows. On it, she wrote "Leah loves Dadd." © Margaret Mitchell

Leah. 2016. Chick's advice to Leah: "After school, get a job, a decent job, have some partying time, a wee place to stay, a wee car, meet the man of your dreams, plenty of money coming in, settle down (if serious), get a place together, everything all nice in the house.......then have a family." © Margaret Mitchell

Liam in his back court. 2017. The "place" is both mental and physical: where we put ourselves and where we are put, sometimes by others and sometimes by circumstance. © Margaret Mitchell