Michael “Nick” Nichols is an award-winning wildlife photographer and the former Editor-at-Large for National Geographic. Nichols has photographed more than 25 stories for the magazine over his storied career, and in 2016, to mark his final assignment, National Geographic Magazine dedicated an entire issue to an essay by Nichols. The story followed Nichols and his wife, Reba Peck, as the spent 18 months embedded in Yellowstone Park.

Nichols’ photography has had a lasting impact on the natural world. “I went to Rwanda to photograph the mountain gorillas in 1980. As soon as I made one picture, I knew that was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” he says. “The mountain gorilla story made an impact on the saving of those gorillas, so it gave me a cause.”





In this video interview, Nichols reflects on forty years of wildlife photography and what it was like to shoot deep in the wilderness all over the world—including 25 (!) cases of malaria, a brush with typhoid, and, throughout it all, the deep bond he shared with the animals he photographed.



—LensCulture