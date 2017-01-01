The place where one draws breath and calls one’s home;

‘tis whence one begins;

The place one recalls and reminisces, be it in a positive or negative light,

years down the line, even if one never left it, either physically or mentally;

It exists as place, as time, as a past experience in one’s memory and imagination;

‘tis the remains of this theme that jointly shape the way one feels;

The spacetime one calls one’s home is under tremendous pressure,

and the issue is with whom, why, and to what extent one is willing to share it.

“Infinite Perimeter” is a project about human identity as it exists within the current stage of capitalism. It is about the feelings of loss, loneliness, and isolation that everyone—not only immigrants—can experience, both in their homeland and abroad. It is about the sense of being exiled even from ourselves.

These pictures were taken on the island of Crete, between May 2014 and May 2017. The protagonists of the story are my friends and family members, as well as people I approached along the way.

The dominant role in this sequence of images is played by the surrounding sea, which defines the limits of how much man can change the landscape.

The photographs are not a strict document of experience and locale; rather, they depict a place that is defined by explicit morphological characteristics, though it remains conceptually and geographically boundless.



—Michalis Poulas

