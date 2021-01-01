In the very centre of Aperture’s new 236-page Ming Smith monograph readers will find a small flurry of the American photographer’s intimate self-portraits. In one of these images, Smith photographs herself laying down in a green velvet dress and clasping a pink, orchid-like flower in her hand. In another, she dons a midnight blue ball gown and diamonds, and poses herself in front of a shimmering plastic background, eyes averted coyly from the camera. And after both of these images, in a subversive twist, she even includes an old Revlon beauty advert she appeared in as a model in 1975.

Themes of Black femininity, beauty and dignity have always been important to Smith—both as a photographer, and as a woman—and she has often rallied against the aestheticization and objectification of Black women. Placed together, these pictures are a tacit reminder of that fact, and after pages and pages of the photographer’s iconic 1970s jazz scene portraits, and her social documentary work, they are a powerful interlude within the edit. They show us Smith’s talent not just for staging photographs, but being in them too. And, more importantly, they show us that in figuring out how she wanted to depict her sitters, she started with herself first and then worked her way outwards. That’s such a rare and refreshing way for a photographer to work.

A treasure trove of highlights and unseen moments from the artist’s career, this new monograph comes four decades after Smith began taking pictures. Born in Detroit in the 1950s, Smith has grown used to being a person of firsts across the years. As a young girl, her family was one of the first black families to move into a white neighbourhood in Columbus, Ohio. Later, after moving to New York to pursue a career as a model and artist, she became the first female member of the legendary Kamoinge Workshop for Black Photographers, founded by Roy DeCarava. And after this, she went on to be the first Black woman photographer to have her work acquired for the MoMA’s permanent collection. It’s said that when she first turned up to the museum with her work back then, the receptionist assumed she was the courier.