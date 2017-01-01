The people that comprise a nation share common cultural and historical grounds. Communities arise from this structure—groups of people with the same belief about past events form a collective identity. And yet, these beliefs take their shape from the order of facts established by the nation—as the saying goes, history is written by the winners.

History is something that a community settles on together; in a sense, the community creates a specific remembrance of the events that took place in its past. This is the foundation of collective identity.

“Makeshift” is a project on rewriting history in Bosnia and Herzegovina relating to the mass atrocities of the Bosnian War, which took place from 1992-1995 and was part of the breakup of Yugoslavia. Within the country, the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina fought bitterly against separate entities supported by both Serbia and Croatia.

After the war, many spaces and buildings in the country which were used to commit atrocities were renovated to serve as public utility buildings. Most of them still stand today.

History is written collectively, so it can be rewritten from scratch. Many things were erased, omitted, and forgotten. In Bosnia today, most people were in some way affected by the War. The entire landscape bears the marks of the conflict that the newly-written history wants to erase.

This is a work in progress.

—Paweł Starzec

