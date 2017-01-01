Price Harrison’s photographs reveal an eye for shape and for form. Harrison is best known as an architect of pristine white spaces, and so it is in some ways surprising that his photographs pay such close attention to color and hue—in many cases, the shades of our mass-produced world.

Harrison’s photographs communicate a sense of detail both as noun (the architect’s craft of construction) and verb (the love and, indeed, the fetishization of finish). They evoke the functional, domestic modernity of planar surfaces, unexpected light, and industrial products in 21st-century America.

Harrison’s photographs frequently suggest some recent—or future—human presence and activity. As with all art practice, these images coax and spur us to look again at the world in which we live.

—Raymund Ryan

