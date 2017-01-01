This is a series of portraits taken on an 8,000 mile road trip through the USA, made on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

I set off across America in May 2015. My most vital equipment was in my saddlebags: a couple of lamps, two cameras and a lighting umbrella. I followed no set route but toured the country looking for distinctive faces to photograph—people of all ages and both sexes whom I happened to meet on my travels. I specifically did not want to record social contrasts or the antithesis between urban America and the country’s endless empty spaces.

