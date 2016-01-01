All humans have a "dark side," yet very few wish to acknowledge it exists.

It is a place in our minds where our primitive animal instincts lie.

From within this "shadow" our behavior is influenced, driven in part by sexual and aggressive impulses. It does not take into consideration what is practical, safe or moral.

It only seeks pleasure.

—Sebastian Palmer





Editor's Note: In conjunction with the LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017 (running until December 20), we are highlighting our previous winners and finalists' brilliant work. Palmer's haunting project "Hope: Portraits of Resilience in São Paolo" was selected as a winner in the LensCulture Exposure Awards 2015.

