This is my attempt to build visual bridges between two parallel worlds of fantasy and reality.

The enclosed undersea world is dreamy. Aquatic creatures (mythical creatures) and humans coexist in alien, utopian landscapes. They live beyond the limits of imagination and develop their actions in the dark liquid realm.

The light—absolute and whitewashed—delineates boundaries. Heroes emerge from total darkness conspiratorially. Lightning strikes the intruder; the unsuspecting viewer is now inadvertently involved.

The man in the reflection is free from any presumptions about owning this world.

Elicited dreams mutate into extraterrestrial nightmares.

—Spiros Zervoudakis