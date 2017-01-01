The issues of Previously on Hans Lucas published during the summer are always special. Last year, our team published the images included in a little book object titled She’s Lost Control. This summer, you will discover some of the images that were exhibited during the “Supernatural” exhibition organized by Hans Lucas.

The exhibition made its debut during the opening week of the Rencontres d’Arles, from July 3-9, and featured the work from dozens of Hans Lucas studio members. Although the show has passed, we hope you enjoy this small presentation of compelling imagery.

—Team POHL

