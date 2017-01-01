In summer, the village is populated again—temporarily—by the new generation that was forced to grow up overseas because of the war. © Sulejman Bijedić. Finalist, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017

The ancient watchtower. © Sulejman Bijedić. Finalist, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017

Not being able to count on any external aid, the majority of farmers find themselves forced to work, despite their age. © Sulejman Bijedić. Finalist, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017

Zulfo, currently the eldest of the village, is the guardian of endless stories and anecdotes about the origins and people of the village. © Sulejman Bijedić. Finalist, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017

Although the war disrupted their lives, the locals are back to their old habits as if nothing had happened. © Sulejman Bijedić. Finalist, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017

One can count on one hand the children left in the village. They know they don’t want to work the land as the tradition asks, so their future is uncertain. © Sulejman Bijedić. Finalist, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017

Rainwater and hand-wells have always been the source of water used in the village. Only recently has a water supply system been installed to reach the houses. © Sulejman Bijedić. Finalist, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017

The suburbs of the village are full of "gomile," stone piles that are 5 meters high. Ancient legends say that they cover the bodies of Greek soldiers that died from of the plague. © Sulejman Bijedić. Finalist, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017

Fata. © Sulejman Bijedić. Finalist, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017

Počitelj was built in 1383 by the Bosnian king Stjepan Tvrtko. Almost unchanged since then, the village is now considered human heritage and included on the UNESCO list. © Sulejman Bijedić. Finalist, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017

The Imam of the village. © Sulejman Bijedić. Finalist, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017

The imam welcomes tourists visiting Počitelj. Especially during the summer, the country is overrun by visitors from around the world. © Sulejman Bijedić. Finalist, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017

The people of the village. © Sulejman Bijedić. Finalist, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017

A boy during prayer. © Sulejman Bijedić. Finalist, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017

A moment of meditation after the prayer. © Sulejman Bijedić. Finalist, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017

The meals are prepared exclusively with products of the land. © Sulejman Bijedić. Finalist, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017

"Pita" is the traditional local dish. It is prepared daily by the ladies of the village and eaten directly from the pan. © Sulejman Bijedić. Finalist, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017

The new mosque stands on the ruins of the previous one, which was destroyed during the war. © Sulejman Bijedić. Finalist, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017

Sabira in one spring day. © Sulejman Bijedić. Finalist, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017

During the war, the forest was the favorite hiding place for many of the men of the village. © Sulejman Bijedić. Finalist, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017

Memories. © Sulejman Bijedić. Finalist, LensCulture Exposure Awards 2017