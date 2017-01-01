Počitelj, “the city of stone” (as named by Ivo Andrić, the Yugoslav writer), is a small village in Bosnia and Herzegovina located close to the Neretva River.
During the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 1990s, the Croatian Ustashe armed groups forced the village’s inhabitants to flee their homes, committing an ethnic cleansing with systematic killings and deportations to concentration camps.
Twenty years after the end of those atrocities, only a small fraction of the population came back to live in Počitelj. They once again devote themselves to what has always been their main source of sustenance: the land.
“Odavle samo u harem,” which literally means “from here to the cemetery,” is the evidence of my return to the place where I was born. In this project, I rediscover places and people who were supposed to be a part of my everyday life before I was forced to abandon them as a child.
—Sulejman Bijedić
