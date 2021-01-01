Anna Biret is an artist with a gift for seeing the world as a deeply rich place of light, contrasts, colors, textures and shapes. With this kind of vision and attitude, ordinary moments can become extraordinary — if only for the fraction of a second it takes to make a photograph.

Artist’s Statement

Light and shadow dominate our daily lives, often creating images saturated with mystery. Sometimes the silhouette emerges from the depth of the shadow, sometimes it seeks shelter in the shadow that protects it. Sometimes the sun with the shade and the mixture of colors create theatrical scenes.

I love to capture those moments that make everyday events beautiful. I like to photograph people and their natural behavior, while bringing out some mystery and beauty.

Light, colors, emotions, wordless communication, and great respect for the photographed people all play an important role in my photography.

— Anna Biret









About the Artist

I was born in soviet Poland where I found my calling in the spatial perception and geometric patterns of architecture. After finishing my studies in architecture, I moved to Paris, where I have lived ever since.

I discovered street photography in November 2018, when I decided to take one of Maciej Dakowicz’ workshops in Mandalay, Myanmar. That was the first spark that incited a whole series of workshops and photography related trips, from the Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia to the Bay of Bengal in India, Turkey…

My photographs are inspired by the streets and the people that I cross paths with during each adventure.

I live for spontaneous encounters that can only take place in the streets — looks, compositions and colors lead me to create portraits through contact and empathy. A woman shielding her eyes from the sun, a shadow flooding the edges of a fruit stand, a scarf carried away by a sudden gust of wind, these ordinary scenes become extraordinary fragments that make up my photos.



