In these award-winning photographs by Sam Ferris, intense golden sunlight bounces off the steel-and-glass urban canyon walls of Sydney’s Central Business District — illuminating passersby and setting the stage for countless fleeting encounters on the city streets.

Artist’s Statement

“In Visible Light” is a personal street photography project shot between 2013 and the present that interrogates my perceptions and experiences of living in Sydney — a city where the cost of living has never been higher and the sense of anxiety never more acutely felt. The more I am on the street photographing, the more I feel it is important to document this time and place where I live as a bystander, as witness to a city on the verge of something. A city where we are bombarded daily by the fallacies of a vapid, sensationalist media; a city where we are obsessed with status and feel constant uncertainty about what we have, if it’s enough and what we’re missing out on; a city where multiculturalism and diversity is celebrated while, simultaneously, resurgent nationalist and conservative values take a foothold; a city that still bears the scars of the Martin Place siege and Cronulla riots; a city where the interests of businesses and the political agenda of government now outweigh the lifestyles that were once cherished; and a city where it is easy to find yourself lost.

— Sam Ferris









About the Artist

Born in Melbourne, Australia, 1985, Ferris completed an Honours degree in the Arts, winning the Vice Chancellor’s university medal, and an Australian post-graduate scholarship to research and work at the University of New South Wales in the School of English, Media, Performing and Fine Arts. This precipitated his relocation to Sydney where he started to seriously photograph around 2010. He organised and co-founded the Aussie Street Festival in 2018-19 and joined Burn My Eye Collective in 2021.

His work has been exhibited across the globe and featured in 100 Great Street Photographs by Prestel Publishing, Internationale, The Guardian, Lonely Planet, The Sydney Morning Herald, and many other leading periodicals. Ferris was a prize winner at StreetFoto San Fransisco (2017), finalist in the Head On Photo Festival Prizes in the categories of Portrait and Landscape (2020 and 2021), finalist in the Moran Contemporary Photographic Prize (2019) and a two-time finalist in the ‘Australian Life’ Photographic Prize (2015 and 2021). Ferris was named ‘Australasia’s Top Emerging Photographer’ in 2019 in the category of documentary/photojournalism by a panel of over 30 local and international judges. In 2020, he was profiled for the Australian Photographers’ Journal Why Photograph? series. 2021 saw Ferris publish his first monograph, In Visible Light, which has since sold out in both its first and second printing. He was awarded 2nd Place Winner in the series category of the LensCulture Street Photography Awards 2021.



Discover all of the other winners of the LensCulture Street Photography Awards 2021.